Arts Centre Melbourne And Australian Art Orchestra Present Meeting Points Series: Of Deities And Demons

Of Deities and Demons is the second concert in the Meeting Points Series taking place at The Pavilion in Arts Centre Melbourne on Sunday 8 December.

In a rapturous celebration of ancient Sri Lankan culture, audiences will dive into an ecstatic celebration of music and ritualistic dance with Baliphonics and the Australian Art Orchestra. In a spectacle of music, light and dance - led by Susantha Rupathilaka and Prasanna Rupathilka featuring drummer Sumudi Suraweera - this performance will draw upon an astrological healing practice known as Bali Ritual, in which deities are invoked and demons exorcised. This Meeting Points Series exclusive will thrill audiences through an intense and visceral experience, bringing together the powerful artform of Sri Lankan ritual music with Australia's leading contemporary ensemble.

Meeting Points Series is a creative collaboration between Arts Centre Melbourne and the Australian Art Orchestra and is an intimate collection of concerts bringing together musical styles from across the globe in unexpected collaborations curated by Artistic Director Peter Knight.

The Australian Art Orchestra's work, under the leadership of daring composer, trumpeter, and sound artist Peter Knight, constantly seeks to stretch genres and break down the barriers separating disciplines, forms and cultures. It explores the interstices between the avant-garde and the traditional, between art and popular music, between electronic and acoustic approaches, and creates music that traverse the continuum between improvised and notated forms.

City of Melbourne is a principal funder of the Meeting Points Series.





