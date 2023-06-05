Anthony LaPaglia Makes Australian Stage Debut in DEATH OF A SALESMAN

GWB Entertainment and Red Line Productions have announced that Arthur Miller's timeless Pulitzer Prize-winning classic, Death of a Salesman, will be given a new once-in-a-lifetime production at Melbourne's Her Majesty's Theatre.

Death of a Salesman will play for a strictly limited season from 1 September. Tickets on sale 9am Thursday 8 June.

Emmy®, Golden Globe®, and Tony Award®-winner Anthony LaPaglia takes on the role of Willy Loman in one of the most iconic plays of the 20th Century. Directed by legendary stage and screen director Neil Armfield (Cloudstreet, The Diary of a Madman, Exit the King), Death of a Salesman marks LaPaglia's triumphant mainstage debut in his home country.

Following his Tony Award®-winning performance in A View from the Bridge on Broadway, Anthony LaPaglia will return to the world of Arthur Miller in this eagerly anticipated production. Building on the success of his previous Miller portrayal, LaPaglia's Willy Loman offers an unmissable experience for Australian theatregoers.

For GWB Entertainment, Richelle Brookman said, “We are delighted to be working with Red Line to bring Anthony LaPaglia, one of Australia’s greatest actors, to the stage in Melbourne for the first time, in a production crafted by our greatest theatrical director, Neil Armfield. This really is a once-in-a-lifetime coalescence of talent and stage-craft and we can’t wait to share the result with Melbourne audiences.”

Neil Armfield, celebrated for his prowess in bringing powerful stories to life, will guide the cast through Miller’s profound and moving narrative that explores the pursuit of success and the post-war American Dream. Armfield's credits include the landmark productions of Cloudstreet, The Secret River, The Diary of a Madman and Wagner’s Ring Cycle that have captivated audiences and critics across Australia and all over the world. With tours to major festivals including the Edinburgh International Festival, and productions on Broadway and at London’s National Theatre, Armfield has established himself as a visionary director capable of illuminating theatrical classics to create unmissable theatrical experiences.

“With America in free fall - a population armed and divided by anger, the catastrophe of Trump, a century of politicians bowing to Big Oil, Big Tobacco, Wall Street and the gun lobby - there has never been a better time to consider Arthur Miller’s seminal classic Death of a Salesman,” said Director Neil Armfield.

“Miller looks at little people trying to be big, crippled by lies they’ve been fed and they’ve told themselves just to get by. This is one of the great family tragedies of all time. 25 years after winning the TONY for his performance as Eddie Carbone in A View from the Bridge on Broadway, Anthony LaPaglia is ready to take on Miller’s first great creation, the lost salesman, Willy Loman.”

LaPaglia and Armfield will be joined by a stellar ensemble of Australia's finest actors, bringing depth and authenticity to the characters that populate Willy Loman's world. Alison Whyte takes on the role of Linda Loman, portraying the complex and devoted wife of the failing salesman. Steve Bastoni embodies the character of Charley, Willy's loyal friend, while Richard Piper takes on Ben Loman, Willy's enigmatic and successful older brother. Josh Helman will play Biff, Willy’s troubled son – the golden boy who has descended into self-doubt and despair and Sean Keenan plays Biff’s feckless brother Happy. Further casting announcements will be made in the coming weeks.

For Red Line Productions, Vanessa Wright said “Teaming up with GWB again, after our internationally lauded production of Amadeus starring Michael Sheen, to bring Millers’ magnum opus to the stage is thrill. Now more than ever, being reminded what it is to be human, with all its flaws is essential, and we encourage folk from all walks of life to descend on Her Majesty’s Theatre to spend some time with the Loman family. They stand the test of time for a reason.”

Death of a Salesman, a gripping and emotional exploration of the American Dream and its consequences, has resonated with audiences for generations. With its profound themes and timeless relevance, Miller's masterpiece continues to thrill audiences with its deep insights into the human psyche and its brilliant portrayal of our vulnerability, hope and despair. This exclusive production, offers theatregoers an unparalleled opportunity to witness the power of live theatre in a transformative experience.

Death of a Salesman will feature set design by Dale Ferguson, costume design by Dale Ferguson and Sophie Woodward, lighting design by Niklas Pajanti, music by Alan John, and sound design by David Greasley.