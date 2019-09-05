Amity Dry Brings 39 FOREVER To Bunjil Place

Singer/songwriter Amity Dry will have audiences in stitches when 39 Forever comes to Bunjil Place on Thursday 10 October. This hilarious cabaret is all about feeling 25 even when your birthday stubbornly tells a different story.

In 39 Forever Amity explores the pressure women face to maintain the beauty ideal and how watching the Kardashians and enquiring about Botox 'for a friend', have forever altered the quest for eternal youth in the age of social media.

Audiences will laugh along as Amity pokes fun at her '80s childhood, reminisces about her '90s teen exploits and questions whether 40 is the new 30, or if that's just something you say to make yourself feel better.

39 Forever enjoyed sell-out success at Adelaide Fringe Festival 2018, followed by 5-star reviews at Melbourne International Comedy Festival 2018.

With special cabaret style seating and room for group bookings, 39 Forever is the perfect chance to grab a cheeky glass on bubbles with the girls for a comical night of cabaret as Amity examines womanhood and (shhh) growing older.

For all bookings head to https://www.bunjilplace.com.au/39-forever or call 9709 9700.





