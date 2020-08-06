American Express Launches $1 Million Music Backers Fund

The program is open to all Australian Citizens & Permanent Residents aged 18+.

American Express is giving back to the music industry in Australia with the $1 Million American Express Music Backers Fund!

The $1 Million American Express Music Backers Fund is here to help Australian music business, artists and fans to keep the music playing - in whatever way possible. Whether you're making it, mixing it, marketing it or just enjoying the tunes and moving to it, there is something for you.

From grants, to rewarding others who you think deserve a bit of thanks (and some cash!), and other initiatives that they will announce over the coming months, check out what you're eligible for and follow the prompts to find out more or apply. Once your application is in, it's over to the judging panel!

The two programs are as follows:

Grant

This program is open for music businesses and artists to apply for grants between $2,000 to $50,000. The three grant categories range from: assistance designed to help a career or business get back on track, funding a new idea or income stream, through to supporting growth and bigger innovation projects that have a positive impact on the music-loving community. Applications are open until 9:00am, Monday 9 November (AEDT).

Nominate a Mate

This is open for the public to nominate a mate who has been doing something great for music. If selected, their mate will receive $1,500. The person nominating will also go into the draw to win a $250 voucher*. Applications are open until 11:59pm, Sunday 13 September (AEST).

About the Program

The program is open to all Australian Citizens & Permanent Residents aged 18+, so you don't have to be an American Express Customer to apply. However, each initiative may have additional eligibility criteria so please check the FAQ's carefully before you submit your application

You can apply for more than one initiative - for example you could apply for a Grant as well as Nominate a Mate. Please check the FAQ's in each initiative carefully, as there may be limits on the number of times you can enter that initiative.

If you're selected for more than one, you'll only be eligible to receive one award. The judges will make sure it's for the one with the highest value though!

There will be more exciting ways to get involved announced over the coming months, so make sure you register for updates.

American Express Music Backer Fund Judges

Roger Field, CEO, Live Nation Australasia

George Ash, President, Universal Music ANZ

Kathy McCabe, National Music Writer, News Corp

Emily Nichol, Content Producer, Music Journalist & Spotify Curator

Tim Worton, Group Director, ASM Global

Nick Yates, General Manager, Unified Music Group

Naysla Edwards, American Express, Vice President of Brand and Experiences ANZ

Nina Las Vegas, Artist, Manager, Producer, Label co-Founder/Director

