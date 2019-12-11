Amazing Grace Returns With A Brand New Show Inspired By All Things Broadway

Following the successful premiere of the first calisthenics theatre show AMAZING GRACE in 2018, Manilla Street Productions is bringing a new show to The National Theatre from 31st January 2020.

Just like Riverdance did for Irish Dancing, AMAZING GRACE takes the world of calisthenics to mainstream theatre audiences showcasing the strength, grace and artistry of this unique Australian art form.

With a cast of over 40 of Australia's elite calisthenics and musical theatre performers, this production is nothing short of spectacular. AMAZING GRACE, NEW YORK NEW YORK features new arrangements of over 20 songs from old to new Broadway. Some of the Broadway shows featured include Carousel, Hello, Dolly!, Waitress, West Side Story, A Chorus Line, Anastasia, 42nd Street and Bring It On.

AMAZING GRACE features a 12-piece orchestra led by musical director Jack Earle. "It is rare to see a professional song and dance show of this scale" says the show's creator Karen Jemison. "It has all the colour, excitement and precision of The Rockettes combined with some of Australia's best musical theatre voices".

Calisthenics is a local invention combining elements of gymnastics and dance. The highest accolade for a competitor is to be named Most Graceful Girl at the Royal South Street (RSS) competitions. Joining the AMAZING GRACE, NEW YORK NEW YORK cast are both past and present Graceful Girls including the double winner of this year's RSS Graceful and Calisthenics Solo, Angel Cray. The musical theatre cast includes Nigel Huckle, Emily Langridge, Thomas McGuane, Alexis Van Maanen and Stephanie Wall.

AMAZING GRACE, NEW YORK NEW YORK director Karen Jemison has teamed up again with renowned calisthenics choreographers Jeanne Sorich and Lucinda Williams, both previous Graceful Girl winners and two of Australia's top calisthenics coaches (Calisthenics Victoria 2019 'Champion of Champions' Award Winner) to create the show. Musical theatre performer and choreographer Luke Alleva has also joined the creative team.

This production builds on the Manilla Street Productions reputation for presenting Australia's leading theatrical talent in new or little performed works. Manilla Street Productions recently presented the Australian premiere of Andrew Lloyd Webber's The Beautiful Game which received critical and audience acclaim.

AMAZING GRACE NEW YORK NEW YORK

Friday 31st January to Sunday 2nd February 2020 (5 performances)

The National Theatre, 20 Carlisle St, St Kilda.

Bookings: 03 9525 4611 | www.nationaltheatre.org.au | Tickets from $45





