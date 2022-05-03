Alan Carr Will Embark on Australian Tour This Year

Alan's back on the road with a brand-new stand-up show Regional Trinket. From the exhilarating high of his star-studded wedding day to the low of lockdown stuck on a farm, a lot has changed since Alan's last Australian tour in 2016, including Alan. Nowadays, it's all about finding happiness and joy in the small things - why be a national treasure when you can be a Regional Trinket!

The multi-award winning Alan Carr, will be taking his brand new show all over Australia culminating with a show at the State Theatre for the Just For Laughs Sydney Comedy Festival.

Tickets will be flying off the shelves so don't miss the chance to get up close and personal with one of the UK's funniest, most cherished and unique comedians at the very top of his game.

Regional Trinket is Alan's second Australian solo tour. His previous Australian sold-out tour Yap, Yap, Yap went on to become a top selling DVD release.

It's been a busy few years for Alan since he finished hosting 16 series' of his BAFTA award-winning chat-show Alan Carr Chatty Man. His most recent TV appearances over the past two years include; host of Interior Design Masters, and judge on four series' of RuPauls Drag Race UK; four series of His ITV prime-time series Epic Gameshow aired early 2021 for its second series with a third series due to air in 2022.

Other UK recent television appearances include; DNA Story, alongside Amanda Holden, host of Kylie's Secret Night , Alan Carr's Celebrity Replay, host of I Don't Like Mondays, The Price Is Right, Alan Carr's Happy Hour, Celebrity Bake Off Stand Up To Cancer Special and 8 Out of 10 Cats Does Countdown. Alan has also co-hosted four Stand Up To Cancer live fundraising events.

In December 2021, Alan hosted the esteemed Royal Variety Performance on ITV, which took place at London's iconic Royal Albert Hall.

Launched in February 2021, Alan's podcast Life's A Beach has continued to top the podcast charts featuring a stellar line up for celebrity guests talking about their favourite holiday memories. Guests included so far include; Sir Tom Jones, Robbie Williams, Michael McIntyre, Jessie Ware, Luke Evans, Mel C, Joss Stone and Tom Allen.

As well as a star of stage and screen, Alan has also written two highly commended autobiographies - Look Who It Is! (released in 2008 by HarperCollins) and Alanatomy (released in 2016 by Penguin).

Tour Dates:

Melbourne Hamer Hall Tuesday 29 November

Brisbane Qpac Concert Hall Wednesday 30 November

Canberra Canberra Theatre Friday 2 December

Sydney Just For Laughs - State Theatre Sunday 4 December

Adelaide Thebarton Theatre Monday 5 December

Perth Riverside Theatre Thursday 8 December