Additional Live and Digital Gigs Announced For The Sydney International Women's Jazz Festival

The Sydney International Women's Jazz Festival (SIWJF) today announced additional new shows to the 2020 festival bill, which kicks off at the end of the month on Friday October 30.

The 10-day live music festival will feature more than 30 leading female musicians across Sydney venues and clubs, celebrating music from Australia and the world.

New additions to the SIWJF program include blues and soul singer Alice Terry performing on Thursday November 5 at Foundry616 with her powerhouse big band featuring a full brass frontline, as well as the talents of Harry Sutherland (piano) and Phil Stack (bass). This performance is presented in partnership with the NSW Government's Great Southern Night initiative that will see 1000 gigs presented across the state in November.

New digital events include bossa-nova sensation and 2019 festival favourite Anna Setton streaming from her native Sao Paulo on Monday 2nd November. The solo concert will showcase the gentle strum of the nylon string guitar and velvety vocals, the genre is famous for, and will connect Brazilian audiences with Australian audiences in this festival exclusive.

New live events have also been added to the program for Artist-in-Residence Dr. Sandy Evans OAM. Live from Halfback Books on Sydney's northern beaches on Saturday November 7, Sandy will launch a new album with Hamish Stuart (drums) and Adam Hulbert who performs on a Eurorack modular synthesiser with theremin and wind controller. The album "Postcards from the 2020 Anthropocene" was recorded during last year's bushfire crisis and is offered as a protest against environmental destruction and climate change.

Widely regarded as a leading force of improvised and inter-cultural music in Australia and internationally, Sandy's creativity and innovation will also be on display in a special digital screening of Ahisma: Mediations on Gandhi on Tuesday November 3.

Following the streamed launch of "Postcards from the 2020 Anthropocene", ten-piece ensemble Pharos will perform the music of Sandy Evans live at Mary's Underground on Saturday November 7. Paying homage to Evans, who blazed a trail for women in the 80s and 90s, and co-founded SIMA's Young Women's Jazz Workshops in 2002, these performances will feature Sandy's award-winning compositions which recently earned her the 2020 Jazz Performance of the Year at the APRA AMCOS Art Music Awards.

To round off the Artist-In-Residence program, Sandy will close the festival alongside long-time musical collaborators, koto-master Satsuki Odamura and bassist Steve Elphick on Sunday November 8. In two intimate concerts at Venue 505, the trio will capture the magic of improvised music, showcasing the extraordinary six-foot, 13-stringed Japanese koto and demonstrating Evan's gift for interpretive interplay.

With Opening Night on October 30 SOLD OUT, audiences are encouraged to get in quick for the live events. Tickets to Zela Margossian on Saturday October 31 at Venue 505 have SOLD OUT, but thanks to a special partnership with Wangaratta Festival of Jazz and Blues this year, audiences can still purchase tickets to watch the live streamed performance.

