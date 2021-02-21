Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

AWKWARD CONVERSATIONS WITH ANIMALS I'VE F*CKED Comes to Melbourne International Comedy Festival 2021

Following sell-out seasons in London, Edinburgh and Perth, Rob Hayes' critically acclaimed dark comedy hits the Melbourne stage.

Feb. 21, 2021  
AWKWARD CONVERSATIONS WITH ANIMALS I'VE F*CKED Comes to Melbourne International Comedy Festival 2021

Awkward Conversations With Animals I've F*cked by Rob Hayes comes to Melbourne International Comedy Festival 2021.

One-night stands are awkward. One-night stands with animals are more awkward. And when you're as desperate to please as Bobby, things get awkward as f*ck. He's just a guy with too much love to give, and a burning desire to give it to consensual adult mammals.

A perfectly written dark comedy of one-sided conversations between a man and the animals he has... well, f*cked. It is strange. Oh boy, is it strange - but if you decide to take a walk on the wild side (and you really should) and delve into a bit of strange, then this is the show for you.

Following sell-out seasons in London, Edinburgh and Perth, Rob Hayes' critically acclaimed dark comedy hits the Melbourne stage.

Venue: The MC Showroom - Level 1, 48 Clifton St, Prahran VIC 3181
Dates & Time: Wed 25/04 - Fri 02/04 8:00pm


Featured at the Theatre Shop

T-Shirts, Mugs, Phone Cases & More
Stage Manager Sticker
Warning: May Break Into Song Sticker
Future Broadway Star Phone Case

Related Articles View More Australia - Melbourne Stories
THE BIG HOO-HAA! Musical Improvaganza at The Melbourne International Comedy Festival Photo

THE BIG HOO-HAA! Musical Improvaganza at The Melbourne International Comedy Festival

Play It Forward to Present World Premiere of ECOTORIO- Singing Out About Climate Change Photo

Play It Forward to Present World Premiere of ECOTORIO- Singing Out About Climate Change

David Rose Presents LEVINSKY at MICF Photo

David Rose Presents LEVINSKY at MICF

Premiere of RAIN BEAUS END Launches with Live Q&A with the Cast and Crew Photo

Premiere of RAIN BEAU'S END Launches with Live Q&A with the Cast and Crew


More Hot Stories For You

  • VIDEO: Beth Malone Visits Backstage LIVE with Richard Ridge- Watch Now!
  • VIDEO: Rafael Casal & Adrienne Warren Visit Backstage LIVE with Richard Ridge- Watch Now!
  • VIDEO: LaChanze Visits Backstage LIVE with Richard Ridge- Watch Now!
  • VIDEO: Jennifer Holliday Visits Backstage LIVE with Richard Ridge- Watch Now!