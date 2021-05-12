ASIA IN FOCUS Presents An Evening Of Timeless Classical Composition, Not Often Heard In Australia

Forest Collective are returning to the Abbotsford Convent from July 16 -18 to present a season of innovative, lesser known works from leading Asian composers. Travelling through Iran, India, China, Japan and Thailand the evening will highlight works from Asian composers, including the likes of Ravi Shenkar and Toru Takemits. These works are rarely heard live outside the sub-continent.

Navigating Eastern and Western traditions, new technologies and challenges including state censorship, these exciting composers have found unique and original musical voices. With a program including Ravi Shankar's raga imbued Sonata for Harp and Cello, Takemitsu's transcendental quintet Rain Spell and Luo Zhongrong's post-Cultural Revolution pentatonic serialism, Asia in Focus will open your ears to a region that is changing the world.

The collective has strong ties with the Asian continent and is looking to bring something fresh yet timeless to Melbourne audiences.

"Because of colonisation, Western classical music exists in a different context in Asian nations alongside their own classical or traditional music. There are the grand concert halls, orchestras and string quartet competitions, then there are the cosy bars filled with light projections and chatter that will take a chance on a foreigner wanting to showcase their art. I spent a few years living and travelling throughout the continent, I couldn't wait to bring some of this music back to Melbourne audiences. To recreate the vibe of those cosy bars with film projections and improvisation really excites me. It's a twist on the classical concert not usually seen in Australia" Event Curator & Lead Saxophonist, Ali Fyffe.

Asia in Focus is set to be an intimate and powerfully moving experience at the cross section of music, art and culture. Something truly transportive in spirit and geography.

Tickets are limited and on sale now at forestcollective.com.au.