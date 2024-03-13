Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



360 ALLSTARS comes to The Concourse, Chatswood this April!

A physical performance exploring all forms of rotation, 360 ALLSTARS connects the street with the elite to deliver a supercharged urban circus.

Boasting a stellar cast of World Champion and World Record holding artists and athletes, 360 ALLSTARS is a spectacular fusion of the extraordinary artistry that emerges from street culture.

A magnificent, colourful & astonishing expression of a generation that has reinvented the circus, 360 ALLSTARS is a revolutionary production that will leave you dizzy with excitement!

Performances are at 3pm & 6pm on Tue 23, Wed 24 & Thu 25 April 2024 at The Concourse Theatre

Tickets: Family 4 $180 | Kids $49 | Adults $54 | Group (10+): $45