360 ALLSTARS Comes to The Concourse, Chatswood This April

Performances are at 3pm & 6pm on Tue 23, Wed 24 & Thu 25 April 2024.

By: Mar. 13, 2024
360 ALLSTARS Comes to The Concourse, Chatswood This April
Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article

Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.




Existing user? Just click login.

360 ALLSTARS comes to The Concourse, Chatswood this April!

A physical performance exploring all forms of rotation, 360 ALLSTARS connects the street with the elite to deliver a supercharged urban circus.  

Boasting a stellar cast of World Champion and World Record holding artists and athletes, 360 ALLSTARS is a spectacular fusion of the extraordinary artistry that emerges from street culture. 

A magnificent, colourful & astonishing expression of a generation that has reinvented the circus, 360 ALLSTARS is a revolutionary production that will leave you dizzy with excitement! 

Performances are at 3pm & 6pm on Tue 23, Wed 24 & Thu 25 April 2024 at The Concourse Theatre

Tickets: Family 4 $180 | Kids $49 | Adults $54 | Group (10+): $45




Videos