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YAMEL CUCUY to Get Live Spanish Dubbing at Glass Half Full Theatre

The event will take place on Tuesday, September 1.

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YAMEL CUCUY to Get Live Spanish Dubbing at Glass Half Full Theatre

Glass Half Full Theatre is inviting audiences to a one-night-only event: a live Spanish dubbing of the filmed recording of its 2024 production of Yamel Cucuy, with English supertitles. The performance takes place Tuesday, September 1, from 7:00 to 9:00 p.m., at Jones Auditorium in Austin, Texas. Tickets are available at

It's the opposite of a lip sync: as the recording of the play - filmed by José Lozano - screens onstage, the actors read the text live, in Spanish, accompanied by sound effects performed in the moment. The result is a hybrid of cinema, radio drama, and live theater, in which the audience takes in both the screening and the performers at work.

Why a live dubbing? Yamel Cucuy travels to Chicago and Los Angeles this fall, in performances in English with some Spanish. The company, however, has ambitions to take the show to Spanish-language festivals, to Mexico and beyond. This Spanish translation grows out of that goal: to premiere it in Austin and, eventually, bring it to other audiences.

The performance is also a fundraiser. The cast will be away from their families and their other jobs for a total of five weeks this fall, and the company has set a goal of raising $4,000 to supplement performer and stage manager stipends. Those who'd like to help can come out in person, spread the word, or donate directly at:
https://www.zeffy.com/en-US/donation-form/support-artist-pay-for-yamel-cucuy-tour-to-chicago-and-los-angeles

About the play

Yamel Cucuy tells the story of a girl on the precipice of adulthood, contending with the physical and metaphysical violence of borders. Hunted by immigration agents and haunted by specters from the folklore of her childhood in Mexico, Yamel refuses to be "taken away" - either by legendary phantoms or by agents of human law - and on that shadowy frontier between worlds she forges her own spirit of courage and wisdom.

Set to an original score of indigenous percussion, the piece blends sophisticated puppetry with live actors and draws on frightening folk tales and modern horror movies to build a terrifying psychological landscape of pitfalls both legal and spiritual.

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