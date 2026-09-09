THE LION, THE WITCH AND THE WARDROBE to Open Zach Theater Season

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Zach Theater has announced cast and creatives for the family favorite The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe, based on the bestselling series written by C.S. Lewis and dramatized by le Clanché du Rand. The Lion, The Witch and The Wardrobe plays The Whisenhunt at Zach October 16, 2026 – February 14, 2027 under the direction of Sara Burke. Tickets on sale now.

Journey through the Wardrobe to Narnia for an imaginative adventure to help Aslan defeat the White Witch! With just two actors and plenty of theatre magic, this classic tale comes to life in a way never before experienced.

Pre-show, get a taste of the wonder waiting beyond the wardrobe with a magic show in the lobby filled with plenty of tricks and surprises.

The cast includes Theron Howard as Actor 1 and CJ Remo as Actor 2 with Daniel Walker as u/s Actor 1 and Megan Hudson as u/s Actor 2.

In addition to direction by Sara Burke, the production team includes: Max Estudillo Cantú as scenic designer; Rachel Bennick as properties designer; Kerry Bechtel as Costume Designer; Rachel Atkinson as lighting designer; Rodd Simonsen as sound designer; Stephanie Busing as video designer; Adam Schramek as magic consultant; Madison Smith as stage manager; and KayCi Wolf as assistant stage manager.

Special events in celebration of The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe:

Pay What You Wish Week – limited number of tickets available while inventory lasts beginning Tuesday, October 13

Press Night and Champagne Opening – Friday, October 16, 2026 at 7:00pm; Press may RSVP to nicole.shiro@motleycrewmedia.com

Sensory-Friendly Performance – Saturday, November 7 at 11:00am

ASL Performance – Sunday, November 8 at 1:00pm

TICKETING AND SUBSCRIPTIONS:

Single tickets start at $23 (Youth) and $29 (Adult) are available beginning today at zachtheater.org, or by phone at 512-476-0541 Tuesday through Friday, 12–5 p.m. Free, short-term, and convenient parking available at the front entrance. Zach Theater is wheelchair accessible. A limited number of Pay What You Wish tickets are available the first week of the performances only. Groups of 8 or more may request reservations by calling 512-476-0541 x126 or by emailing groupsales@zachtheater.org.

Zach XP is an all-access pass to unlimited plays and musicals for $44 per month. Zach XP Subscribers also get early access to reserve seats for each season. Visit zachtheater.org/zachxp to learn more.

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