THE BIG QUEER WEEKEND to Launch in Austin With Film, Music and Drag

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The Austin LGBT Chamber of Commerce and aGLIFF—Austin's LGBTQ+ Film Festival—in partnership with SXSW, revealed the inaugural Big Queer Weekend, an ambitious new four-day celebration of queer creativity that will transform Austin into a destination for LGBTQ+ film, music, visual arts and community September 24–27, 2026, in Austin, TX.

The festival combines six acclaimed feature films from around the world with filmmaker conversations, live music, drag performances, a Queer Artist & Artisan Marketplace, community discussions and networking events designed to showcase the extraordinary depth of Austin's LGBTQ+ creative community.

Opening Night begins Thursday, September 24, with a Red-Carpet Reception at Galaxy Theatres Austin before the Southwest Premiere of Lady Champagne, the outrageous new comedy from acclaimed drag performer, filmmaker and aGLIFF alum D'Arcy Drollinger, whose cult hit Sh*t & Champagne became a festival favorite in 2021. The evening opens with the Austin premiere of Margaret Barry's short documentary The Best Little Tiny Park in Texas, celebrating one of Austin's most beloved hidden landmarks, before concluding with the official Opening Night After Party at Rain on 4th featuring filmmakers, special guests and performers.

Throughout the weekend, audiences will experience an extraordinary lineup of award-winning documentaries and narrative features, including The Dads, by Emmy Award-winning filmmaker Luchina Fisher; Give Me the Ball!, the acclaimed new documentary chronicling the remarkable life of tennis legend Billie Jean King; Out Laws, an urgent international documentary examining the colonial roots of anti-LGBTQ+ legislation around the world; Assembly, the groundbreaking film from acclaimed artist Rashaad Newsome presented through aGLIFF's Queer Black Voices initiative; and the Audience Award-winning documentary WICKET, featuring Austin resident and internationally renowned breaker Gabriel "Bboy Wicket" Jaochico, who will appear live alongside filmmaker Lily Plotkin for the festival's Closing Night conversation.

Saturday evening, The Big Queer Weekend expands beyond the theater as the Austin LGBT Chamber presents the 7th Annual Pride in Local Music, a free outdoor showcase at Drinks Backyard featuring live performances by Melissa Carper, Maru Haru, Painterly and Steph Cash, hosted by Maxine LaQueene & Friends. The celebration will also feature a Queer Artist & Artisan Marketplace showcasing more than a dozen LGBTQ+ artists, makers and small businesses, alongside food, drinks, and a special appearance and performance by Bboy Wicket in advance of Sunday's Closing Night film.



OPENING NIGHT | SEPTEMBER 24

Lady Champagne

USA | 2026 | 99 minutes | English | Southwest Premiere

Director & Writer: D'Arcy Drollinger | Cast: D'Arcy Drollinger, James Arthur, Jackie Beat, Seton Brown

Following its predecessor's memorable appearance at aGLIFF in 2021, Lady Champagne reunites audiences with the unstoppable Champagne White in an outrageously camp, action-filled sequel from drag icon D'Arcy Drollinger. Wrongfully imprisoned and on the run, Champagne battles crooked cops, evil perfume moguls, and impossible odds in a hilarious celebration of drag, chosen family, and queer resilience. Featuring more than 80 queer and trans performers, the film is a dazzling love letter to 1970s exploitation cinema and DIY queer filmmaking.

Scheduled to appear for a live Q&A: D'Arcy Drollinger

The Best Little Park in Texas

USA | 2026 | 8 minutes | English | Austin Premiere

Director: Margaret Barry | Cast: Gary Schumann

A charming short documentary celebrating one of Austin's most beloved hidden gems: BEPI Park, the tiny art-filled traffic island tucked into the historic Clarksville neighborhood. Through the vision of creator Gary Schumann and a community of dedicated neighbors, this whimsical pocket park has become a living work of public art, embodying Austin's quirky spirit, creativity, and commitment to making beauty in unexpected places.

Scheduled to appear for a live Q&A: Margaret Barry & Gary Schumann

QUEER BLACK VOICES CENTERPIECE | SEPTEMBER 25

Assembly

USA | 2025 | 99 minutes | English

Directors & Writers: Rashaad Newsome & Johnny Symons | Cast: Rashaad Newsome, Kyron EL, Nekia Zulu

Assembly follows visionary artist Rashaad Newsome as he transforms a historic military facility into a Black queer utopia, blending art, AI, and performance. Through stunning visuals and deeply personal performances, the film captures the transformative power of creativity as a fractured community comes together to find strength, solidarity, and liberation.

DOCUMENTARY FEATURE FILMS | SEPTEMBER 26

Give Me The Ball!

USA | 2026 | 102 minutes | English

Directors: Liz Garbus & Elizabeth Wolff | Cast: Billie Jean King, Ilana Sheryl Kloss, Larry King, Chris Evert, Serena Williams, Elton John

An inspiring portrait of tennis legend Billie Jean King, whose fight for equality transformed sports and society. Through rare archival footage and intimate interviews, the film reveals the personal sacrifices behind King's groundbreaking career as she challenged sexism, championed LGBTQ+ visibility, and forever changed the game on and off the court.

Out Laws

United Kingdom, Namibia | 2026 | 79 minutes | United States Premiere

Directors: James Lewis & Lexi Powner | Cast: Friedel Dausab, Rosanna Flamer-Caldera, Raven Gill

Out Laws follows three courageous LGBTQ+ activists from Namibia, Sri Lanka, and Barbados as they challenge colonial-era laws that continue to criminalize queer people. Blending personal stories with global advocacy, this powerful documentary is a moving testament to resilience, hope, and the ongoing fight for equality.

Scheduled to appear for a live Q&A: James Lewis and Saul Parker

The Dads

USA | 2026 | 72 minutes | English

Director: Luchina Fisher | Cast: Stephen Chukumba, Ed Diaz, AC Goldberg

A moving documentary that follows a group of fathers as they navigate the joys and challenges of supporting their transgender and gender-expansive children. Through honest conversations and profound acts of love, the film offers a powerful reminder that family, acceptance, and advocacy can change lives.

CLOSING NIGHT | SEPTEMBER 27

Wicket

USA | 2025 | 75 minutes | English | Texas Premiere

Director: Lily Plotkin | Cast: Gabriel “Bboy Wicket” Jaochico, Flomaster, Aki Starr (Octaviano Cueto), Ronny Nauert

An inspiring portrait of legendary breaker Gabriel "Bboy Wicket" Jaochico, whose journey through hip-hop, identity, and self-acceptance proves that it's never too late to embrace your authentic self. Winner of the Audience Award for Best Documentary at Frameline49, the film is a powerful celebration of resilience, community, and the transformative power of living openly.

Scheduled to appear for a live Q&A: Lily Plotkin and Gabriel “Bboy Wicket” Jaochico

Aiden & Dean Don't Fall in Love

USA | 2026 | 14 minutes | English | Southwest Premiere

Director & Writer: John La Costa | Cast: Samuel Teague, Charles “Chaz” J. Gibson, Sophia Giarman, Jackson Wiley

An award-winning short that explores the tender space between friendship and first love. With warmth, humor, and emotional honesty, the film offers a touching portrait of two young people learning to navigate identity, connection, and the uncertainty of growing up.

Scheduled to appear for a live Q&A: John La Costa

BIG QUEER CREATIVES BRUNCH | SEPTEMBER 27

Big Queer Creatives Brunch

Sunday morning from 11a-1pm on the Pool Deck at Hotel Indigo. $10 fee to enter and includes a breakfast taco buffet and an all-day pool pass at the Hotel Indigo.

TICKETS

General admission tickets for individual film screenings are $20, with a limited number of Weekend Passes available for $50. The Pride in Local Music Showcase and Queer Artist & Artisan Marketplace at Drinks Backyard are free and open to the public.

Tickets and complete festival information are available a

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