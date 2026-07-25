RAAS LEELA: AN EAST SIDE STORY to Open at Long Center in Austin

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Agni Foundation for the Arts and Agni Katha are set to present RAAS LEELA: AN EAST SIDE STORY at Dell Hall at the Long Center for the Performing Arts in Austin, Texas on August 22, 2026, at 7:30 p.m. The large-scale Bollywood musical features 130 performers, nine dance pieces, and 12 choreographers drawing on styles that include Bollywood, contemporary, folk, classical, and modern fusion. Set in the fictional city of Vrindapur, the production follows two young lovers, Ram and Leela, caught between rival families, with Suhaani Srireddy and Arya Santosh in the lead roles. A production team of 20 supports the ensemble, which also includes Rohit Ramachandran, Mrunmayee Phadke, and Sazu Khadem. Tickets start at $42.

WHO: Agni Foundation for the Arts and Agni Katha

WHAT: RAAS LEELA: AN EAST SIDE STORY

WHEN: 7:30 p.m. Saturday August 22, 2026

WHERE: Dell Hall at The Long Center for the Performing Arts, 701 W. Riverside Dr

TICKETS: Starting at $42 and available at agniartsfoundation.org

Austin, TX-A classic love story gets a South Asian soul this August when Agni Foundation for the Arts and Agni Katha present RAAS LEELA: AN EAST SIDE STORY at the Long Center for the Performing Arts on 22, 2026, at 7:30 p.m. Tickets, which start at $42, are available at agniartsfoundation.org.

This sweeping Bollywood musical will feature 130 performers and a production team of 20, making it one of the organization's most ambitious theatrical undertakings to date. Raas Leela: An East Side Story will blend dance, theater, music and compelling storytelling.

'Raas Leela: An East Side Story is a bold reimagining of a classic narrative, where the heartbeat of South Asian culture meets a universal tale of love and legacy,' said Agni Founder Prakash Mohandas. 'It is a spectacle of movement and emotion that celebrates our community's vibrant heritage on a grand stage, transforming a familiar story into a distinctly South Asian experience.'

Set in the fictional city of Vrindapur, the production follows Ram and Leela, two young lovers caught between the rival Kothari and Rathod families. The story draws on the emotional architecture of classic Western love stories, reimagined through a South Asian lens with Bollywood spectacle, vibrant costuming and cinematic staging.

Vrindapur itself functions as a character, brought to life by a massive ensemble moving between celebration, chaos, conflict and memory. Although the star-crossed lovers are at the heart of the production, Raas Leela is not just a romance; it is a story about community, legacy, pride, and the choices that shape generations.

Twelve choreographers have contributed to nine major dance pieces spanning a myriad of dance styles: Bollywood, contemporary, folk, classical and modern fusion. Each dance style brings a distinct texture while remaining anchored to the larger narrative.

'We are adapting the emotional power of a Western love story but telling it with South Asian soul, through our music, our movement, our colors, our communities and our dancers,' Prakash Mohandas said. 'With 130 performers on stage, this is not just a performance. It is a celebration of culture and collective storytelling.'

The production features a diverse cast of actors and dancers from the Austin arts community. Raas Leela stars Suhaani Srireddy as Leela and Arya Santosh as Ram, the production's star-crossed lovers. Rohit Ramachandran appears as Arjun, Leela's brother, alongside Mrunmayee Phadke as Meera, Ram's sister. Sazu Khadem plays Manoj Rathod, Leela's uncle and the production's primary antagonist. Mark Talukdar takes on the role of the Sutradhar, the story's narrator and witness. Rounding out the cast are Sumit Puri as Vijay Rathod, Leela's father; Shamita Behl as Sumitra, Leela's mother; and Piyush Gupta as Pramod Kothari, Ram's father.

Raas Leela is directed by Prasenjit Biswas, with creative direction by Rohit Ramachandran and executive production by Prakash Mohandas. Show management is led by Prachi Gupta. Costumes and props are designed by Himaani Ramesh and Shivangi Kamat, with styling by Mummal Joshi. Anshul Singhal serves as onstage manager, and Margi Mehta leads production scheduling.

The production's nine dance pieces span Bollywood, contemporary, folk, classical and modern fusion. The show opens with Deva Shree Ganesha, choreographed by Rohit Ramachandran and performed by the Agni Dance Team, followed by Leela's Introduction, choreographed by Miranda Kittie and performed by Kittie Dance & Company. Troy Joseph Stockman choreographs the Ram & Leela Date sequence, performed by his own company. The celebratory Sangeet features choreography by Darshana Rane and the Agni Dance Team, while Srushty Prasad and Rane collaborate on Ram's entry piece, Tattad Tattad, also with the Agni Dance Team. Aashima Kotwal choreographs Meera's Performance performed by Kaumudini Academy of Dance, and Neha Mambapoor leads The Reveal with her company. The production's emotional climax unfolds across two final pieces - The Choice, co-choreographed by Rohit Ramachandran and Suhaani Srireddy, and The Crisis, co-choreographed by Ramachandran and Margi Mehta - both performed by the Agni Dance Team.

AGNI FOUNDATION FOR THE ARTS: The Agni Foundation for the Arts is a multi-disciplinary non-profit organization dedicated to the education and empowerment of individuals through South Asian arts. Founded in 2018, the foundation serves as a cultural bridge, preserving traditional heritage while fostering contemporary artistic expression. Through its various programs and workshops, it aims to inspire the next generation of artists and audiences in the Austin community and beyond.

BroadwayWorld previously covered the announcement of RAAS LEELA: AN EAST SIDE STORY at the Long Center. More details on the production can be found in that earlier report.

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