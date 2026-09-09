 Skip to main content
Shop Merch Add a Show Listing
My Shows
News on your favorite shows, specials & more!
Home For You Chat My Shows Register/Login Games Grosses

Nominations Open For The 2026 BroadwayWorld Austin Awards

Nominations are now open through October 31, 2026.

By:
Featured Topic BWW Regional Awards More Coverage Nominations Open For The 2026 BroadwayWorld Austin Awards

Nominations are now open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Austin Awards.

The 2026 Regional Awards honor productions which had their first performance between October 1, 2025 through September 30, 2026. Our editors have set the categories and now YOU get to nominate and vote for your favorites! Nominations are reader-submitted and will be open through October 31, 2026.

After the nomination period ends, BroadwayWorld's editors will proof the list for eligibility and errors, then voting will begin in early November and run through December 31. Winners will be announced in January!

This year's awards are bigger than ever, with a record number of cities participating across the US, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, and Australia. Browse more regions here.

BWW Awards Nominations

2026 BroadwayWorld Austin Awards Categories

  • Best Cabaret/Concert/Solo Performance
  • Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical
  • Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical
  • Best Direction Of A Musical
  • Best Direction Of A Play
  • Best Ensemble
  • Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical
  • Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance
  • Best Musical
  • Best New Play Or Musical
  • Best Performer In A Musical
  • Best Performer In A Play
  • Best Play
  • Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical
  • Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical
  • Best Supporting Performer In A Musical
  • Best Supporting Performer In A Play
  • Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production
  • Favorite Local Theatre
Need more Austin Theatre News in your life?
Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...


BroadwayWorld TV

View all Videos

Austin SHOWS

Boeing Boeing in Austin Boeing Boeing
TexARTS: Theatre & Academy (9/18-10/04)
The Book of Mormon (Non-Equity) in Austin The Book of Mormon (Non-Equity)
Bass Concert Hall (6/08-6/13)
At the Edge of Nowhere in Austin At the Edge of Nowhere
Hyde Park Theatre (9/27-9/27)
Verdict of Love - A New Opera in progress in Austin Verdict of Love - A New Opera in progress
Austin Opera’s Butler Performance Center (9/11-9/12)
The Yellow Wallpaper in Austin The Yellow Wallpaper
Trinity Street Playhouse (9/04-9/20) PHOTOS
Best Little house in Texas in Austin Best Little house in Texas
BASTROP OPERA HOUSE (5/28-6/13)
Mrs. Doubtfire in Austin Mrs. Doubtfire
Bass Concert Hall at the University of Texas at Austin (9/22-9/27)
Primary Trust in Austin Primary Trust
Austin Playhouse (9/11-10/04)
Harvey in Austin Harvey
BASTROP OPERA HOUSE (8/06-8/22)
9th Annual Artist of the Year Awards  in Austin 9th Annual Artist of the Year Awards 
Rollins Theatre at the Long Center (9/27-9/27)
View All Shows Add a Show

Recommended For You