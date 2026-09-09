MS AGAIN and DEAD DAD CLUB Will Come to Broad Theatre

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Broad Theatre has announced its 2027 season, featuring two world premieres that explore what it means to grow up, change, grieve, and keep going when life refuses to follow your plan.

The season begins in Spring 2027 with MS Again, written and performed by Broad Theatre Co-Artistic Director Molly Fonseca, an autobiographical solo work about being diagnosed with multiple sclerosis at 20 and confronting the disease again at 40. In Summer 2027, Broad Theatre will present the world premiere of dead dad club by Mia Gomez-Reyes, following five teenage girls navigating grief, friendship, and their unknown futures.

MS AGAIN | SPRING 2027

written and performed by Molly Fonseca

directed by Faith Sanders

Spring 2027 | Austin, TX

At 20, Molly was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis. At 40, a relapse sends her back through a time machine or maybe just another MRI. MS Again is a fast, heartfelt one-person trip through dizzying time loops, disorienting medical tests, questionable coping mechanisms, and an endless parade of medical staff who all seem to occupy the same room. As past and present begin to collide, Molly finds herself simultaneously 20 and 40, trying to figure out what has changed, what hasn't, and whether she ever actually left the waiting room.

Additional creative team, performance dates, venue, ticketing information, and community programming to be announced.

DEAD DAD CLUB | SUMMER 2027

by Mia Gomez-Reyes

directed by Ariane Stier

Summer 2027 | Austin, TX

When Katie loses her dad at the start of her high school career she doesn't know what her path forward looks like. At the encouragement of her counselor, she is forcibly adopted by a group of girls and their self-run support group. With Katie's grief process taking the wheel, the girls soon run into trouble, and have to find a way to navigate their reality. Through school days, sleepovers, and Pride & Prejudice, dead dad club explores friendship, childhood, loss, and what it means to remember someone.

Casting, creative team, performance dates, venue, ticketing information, and community programming to be announced.

The 2027 season also reflects Broad Theatre's commitment to advancing gender diversity and equity across the field; not only in the stories presented onstage, but also in who has opportunities to tell them. This season, Broad Theatre's Co-Artistic Directors, Fonseca and Anikka Lekven, will step into different roles as artists, making space for new directors and collaborators to take on leadership positions within the company's productions. By expanding who gets to direct, design, develop, and shape new work, Broad Theatre aims to create meaningful professional opportunities and more pathways for artists to build sustainable careers in the American theatre.

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