Interview: Andrew Nguyen And Marissa Wiseman of SUPERNATURAL at VIBE Entertainment Group At Ground Floor Theatre

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Just in time for Halloween, VIBE ATX is inviting audiences to step into a world where the mysterious, magical, and downright mischievous come to life. Presented at Ground Floor Theatre, SUPERNATURAL is an immersive, multidisciplinary production that combines dance, live vocals, drag artistry, and storytelling in an exploration of creatures and characters from beyond the ordinary. Guided by Austin drag performer Basura and a mysterious narrator, audiences encounter everything from vampires and witches to angels, demons, and other otherworldly beings. But amid the Halloween festivities, the production also makes room for a deeply personal tribute to breast cancer survivors in recognition of Breast Cancer Awareness Month. BroadwayWorld had the opportunity to visit with Andrew Nguyen and Marissa Wiseman, VIBE Co-Founders and Co-Artistic Directors, to learn more about the inspiration, creative collaboration, and community spirit behind SUPERNATURAL from the team at VIBE ATX.

What inspired the creation of SUPERNATURAL?

SUPERNATURAL started with the idea of putting together a fun and different kind of show for the Halloween season. We wanted to take everything people love about Halloween (the mystery, fantasy, and darker themes) and bring those ideas to life through music, dance, and singing.

What we really like about this concept is how much freedom it gives us creatively. We are able to explore vampires, witches, angels, demons, and other supernatural beings, each with their own stories and personalities. Some performances are fun and playful, while others are darker or more emotional. At the end of the day, we want audiences to have a great time, experience something different, and see just how talented our local Austin performers are.

How do the different artistic disciplines work together?

One of our favorite things about VIBE is that we bring together different types of performers and give them a chance to share the same stage. Dance, singing, drag, and storytelling all bring something different to the production, and we use narration to help connect everything together.

What makes this format exciting is that we’re not limited to telling a story in one particular way. We can go from a powerful dance performance to a live vocal number or something completely unexpected. It also gives our performers the freedom to showcase what they do best while still being part of a larger production.

Why was Basura chosen to guide the audience?

We specifically reached out to Basura because we felt her personality and performance style would be a great fit for this show. She’s funny, confident, and knows how to work a crowd, which is exactly what we wanted for someone helping guide the audience through this supernatural world.

Drag brings so much personality, humor, and creativity to a production, and Basura does a great job of balancing some of the show’s darker moments with something more playful. We also have a fun back-and-forth between her and our mysterious narrator throughout the show. They don’t always agree on who’s in charge, which makes for some pretty entertaining moments!

What has been exciting about collaborating with local artists?

One of the best parts of putting together a VIBE show is getting to work with so many talented people from different backgrounds. Everyone brings something different to the table, and we try to give our performers the freedom to contribute their own ideas while still working toward the same overall vision.

We also really enjoy seeing artists try something new, work with people they might not normally perform with, and support each other throughout the process. Austin has so much talent, and I think it’s important to create more opportunities for people to share what they love doing. For us, the relationships and community we build along the way are just as important as the show itself.

How did the Breast Cancer Awareness performance originate?

This performance is especially meaningful to us because one of VIBE’s co-founders is a breast cancer survivor. She was personally involved in creating the concept, choreographing the piece, and reaching out to other participants. Since October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month, we wanted to use this opportunity to recognize a cause that has directly impacted our VIBE family.

While SUPERNATURAL focuses on fictional battles between good and evil, this performance highlights the very real challenges people face. Having breast cancer survivors participate makes the piece that much more personal and meaningful. We hope audiences take a moment to recognize their strength, celebrate their journeys, and remember those we’ve lost. It’s also a reminder of how the performing arts can bring people together and help share stories that matter.

What can audiences expect from the immersive experience?

We wanted audiences to feel like they’re actually visiting this supernatural world rather than just watching a series of performances. Throughout the show, our hosts speak directly to the audience and guide them through different stories and encounters with supernatural beings.

There’s a good mix of humor, mystery, drama, and some emotional moments. I think people will enjoy not knowing exactly what’s coming next.

What else should audiences know?

We think the biggest thing we’d want people to know is that VIBE is about more than just putting on shows. We’re a nonprofit organization that wants to create opportunities for local artists, bring people together, and give performers a place to share their talents.

We’re really proud of the people who make these productions possible. Our performers, creative team, and volunteers put in a lot of time and effort, and it’s amazing to see everything come together. When people come to a VIBE show, they’re not just supporting one performance. They’re also supporting local artists and helping us continue creating these opportunities.

For anyone thinking about going to see SUPERNATURAL, we’d say come with an open mind, have fun, and enjoy the talent Austin has to offer. There’s a little something for everyone, and we hope you leave wanting to come back for another VIBE production.

BroadwayWorld extends its thanks to the VIBE ATX team for sharing the inspiration and creativity behind SUPERNATURAL and for their continued commitment to celebrating Austin's diverse performing arts community. With its imaginative combination of music, movement, theatrical storytelling, and Halloween surprises, this production offers audiences an opportunity to experience something delightfully different while supporting the local artists who make Austin's creative scene so vibrant. Whether you're drawn to the mysterious, the magical, or simply an evening of entertaining performances, SUPERNATURAL promises a little something for everyone. Head to Ground Floor Theatre and discover what awaits on the other side of the ordinary!

SUPERNATURAL by VIBE ATX

VENUE: Ground Floor Theatre, 979 Springdale Rd #122, Austin, TX 78702

DATES: Saturday, October 17th , 2026 at 7:30 pm; Sunday, October 18th at 2:00 pm; Thursday, October 22nd at 7:30 pm (Breast Cancer Awareness Night); Friday, October 23rd at 7:30 pm; Saturday, October 24th at 7:00 pm

TICKETS: $30

TICKET LINK: https://givebutter.com/vibe-supernatural

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