Feature: SUMMER STOCK AUSTIN 2026 - SNEAK PREVIEW at Impact Arts

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Austin audiences have plenty to look forward to as Impact Arts unveils the 2026 Summer Stock Austin season, bringing two beloved Broadway musicals to the McCullough Theatre: Rodgers & Hammerstein's Cinderella and Disney's Newsies. Now celebrating its 22nd season, Summer Stock Austin has earned a reputation not only for producing polished musical theatre but also for developing the next generation of performers through its tuition-free professional training programme. Year after year, the company continues to prove that youth theatre can deliver productions of remarkable quality while launching young artists into professional careers.

RODGERS AND HAMMERSTEIN’S CINDERELLA (Enchanted Edition)

July 23–August 9 (10 Performances) | McCullough Theatre

Music by Richard Rodgers

Book and Lyrics by Oscar Hammerstein II

Adapted for the stage by Tom Briggs from the teleplay by Robert L. Freedman

Directed by Zoë Adams | Musical Direction by Deonté Warren | Choreography by Matt Kennedy, Noah Wood, Stacey Huston, and Ginger Morris

DISNEY’S NEWSIES: THE MUSICAL

July 31–August 9, 2026 (10 performances) | McCullough Theatre

Music by Alan Menken

Lyrics by Jack Feldman

Book by Harvey Fierstein

Based on the Disney film written by Bob Tzudiker and Noni White

Originally Produced on Broadway by Disney Theatrical Productions

Directed by Greg Almanza | Musical Direction by Adam Roberts | Choreography by Ginger Morris, Matt Kennedy, and Noah Wood

What impressed me most throughout the evening was the calibre of the performers. The vocals were consistently strong, the choreography polished and energetic, and the level of professionalism on display rivalled many productions featuring far more experienced casts. Every number was performed with confidence, commitment, and an obvious love for the art form, making it easy to forget that many of these artists are still in high school or college.

The evening also served as a celebration of Summer Stock Austin's legacy, welcoming back alumni whose careers continue to flourish well beyond the programme. Among the familiar faces were Noah Wood, recipient of the 2026 Austin Theatre Critics Award for Outstanding Movement Direction for Grand Hotel at The Alchemy Theatre; Matt Kennedy, recently seen as Little Harp in The Robber Bridegroom; Stone Mountain, who made his Off-Broadway debut in A Musical About Star Wars; Abby Holtford, whose recent credits include Sister Act and The Phantom of the Opera; Peyton Calhoon, who performed as a soloist in the Las Vegas production of Purple Reign: The Prince Tribute Show; and Donelvan Thigpen, who headlined Purple Reign on the Las Vegas Strip before returning to Austin as Judas in last year's award-winning Summer Stock Austin production of Jesus Christ Superstar. Seeing these artists share the stage once again was more than a nostalgic reunion. It was a powerful reminder of the programme's enduring impact and the artistic community Impact Arts has cultivated, where former students return not only as accomplished performers, but also as collaborators, mentors, and creative leaders who continue to inspire the next generation.

That sense of continuity may be Summer Stock Austin's greatest achievement. While audiences naturally come to enjoy the productions, the programme's true success lies in the artists it develops. Many alumni have gone on to successful professional careers while maintaining close ties to the organisation, creating an environment where excellence is continually passed from one generation of performers to the next. It is a model that benefits not only the students but Austin's theatre community as a whole.

If the Season Sneak Peek offered any indication of what lies ahead, audiences are in for an exceptional summer. Whether you're drawn to the timeless enchantment of Cinderella or the exhilarating spectacle of Newsies, both productions promise the high level of artistry, ambition, and youthful energy that has become synonymous with Summer Stock Austin. For anyone looking to experience outstanding musical theatre while supporting one of Central Texas' most successful arts education programmes, this is a season well worth seeing.



Impact Arts Summer Stock 2026 Sneak Preview

Directed and Choreographed by Ginger Morris, Matt Kennedy, and Stone Mountain

Additional Choreography by Noah Wood

Music Direction by Marita Strkyer

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