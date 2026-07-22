Feature: STORIES ABOUT PIZZA

NEW! Austin Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Austin & beyond. Sign Up

Every year, Color Arc Productions invites artists to tell stories inspired by a single food theme. This year's edition, Stories About Pizza, transformed one of the world's favorite comfort foods into an evening of short films, comedy sketches, and live performances that demonstrated just how much of our lives can be found around the dinner table.

Although the event took place earlier this summer, it remains one of the most original celebrations of storytelling I have experienced this season.

Under the artistic leadership of founder Christine Hoang, food has become more than a recurring theme for Color Arc Productions. It has become the company's storytelling language. Whether humorous, nostalgic, or deeply personal, the stories all begin from the same place: the meals we share and the memories they create. As Hoang has said, food is "a universal language; the guard comes down, and you immediately connect. You might not know someone's language or where they came from, but you know when something tastes good."

That philosophy was evident throughout the evening. Pizza may have been the inspiration, but the stories reached far beyond the menu, exploring heartbreak, family, immigration, identity, kindness, and belonging.

Part variety show, part film festival, the program featured two original short movies alongside a lively series of comedy sketches, creating an evening that was equal parts entertaining and heartfelt.

The first film, Pizza My Heart, marked Color Arc's first venture into filmmaking, a project that grew out of the pandemic. Written by Christine Hoang, directed by Elizabeth V. Newman, and featuring an original score by Tyler Mabry, the short follows a young girl nursing a broken heart, played with remarkable naturalism by Hoang's twelve-year-old daughter, whose chance encounter with a compassionate pizza delivery woman, portrayed by Hoang herself, becomes an unexpected moment of comfort. This short was completed and aired on PBS Austin in June, 2026.

It is a deceptively simple premise, but one executed with warmth, sincerity, and emotional honesty. Rather than relying on sentimentality, Pizza My Heart reminds us that the smallest acts of kindness often arrive when we need them most. It is a charming little story that quietly leaves its mark.

The evening's second screening showcased Color Arc's newest cinematic adventure and a film that is still in development. Sweet Potato Pig, an animated and live-action non-fiction short that follows Tien Hoang's immigrant journey through the memories attached to food. Directed by Christine Hoang, the piece blends stop-motion animation, charcoal illustration, sumi ink watercolor painting, rotoscope animation, and live-action cinematography into a visually distinctive work that feels both intimate and expansive. Very much a work-in-progress with a lot of promise to become a cultural classic!

The team of "Sweet Potato Pig"

PC: Steve Rogers Photography

What begins as one woman's story becomes something profoundly universal. While rooted in Tien Hoang's experiences as a Vietnamese American refugee, Sweet Potato Pig speaks to anyone who has inherited traditions, recipes, or memories passed from one generation to the next. It is a story about immigration, certainly, but even more so about love, heritage, family, and the remarkable way food preserves the people and places we carry with us.

Christine Hoang has a remarkable instinct for uncovering extraordinary stories within ordinary lives. Whether writing fiction or documenting her family's history, she approaches every subject with compassion and authenticity, allowing audiences to recognize pieces of themselves within each narrative. Rather than overwhelming viewers with grand gestures, her stories unfold naturally, drawing us in one moment, one conversation, and one shared meal at a time.

The team of "Pizza My Heart"

PC: Steve Rogers Photography

Between the screenings, a collection of comedy sketches kept the energy high and the audience laughing, offering a playful counterpoint to the program's more reflective moments. Like the shorts themselves, the sketches embraced the evening's central theme with imagination and good humor, proving that pizza can inspire everything from absurd comedy to heartfelt reflection.

By the end of the evening, it was clear that Stories About Pizza was never really about pizza. It was about the people gathered around it. About the conversations that begin over a shared meal, the memories that linger long after the plates are cleared, and the stories that remind us how much we have in common.

If food truly is a universal language, Color Arc Productions continues to speak it beautifully.

For more information about Color Arc or to help them achieve their fundraising goals, click here.

STORIES ABOUT PIZZA

PC: Steve Rogers Photography

Don't Miss a Austin News Story

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...