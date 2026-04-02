DEAR EVAN HANSEN Extends for Two Weeks at Zach Theater

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Zach Theater will present a two-week extension of Dear Evan Hansen. As one of the first regional theaters to produce the show, Zach’s production will now run through May 31, 2026 in The Topfer. Directed by Producing Artistic Director Dave Steakley with musical direction by Allen Robertson.

Dear Evan Hansen is the winner of 6 Tony Awards including Best Musical and Best Original Score, with music and lyrics by Benj Pasek and Justin Paul and a book by Steven Levenson.

Casting for Dear Evan Hansen includes Evan Jennings as Evan Hansen; Leslie McDonel as Heidi Hansen; Dominic Pecikonis as Connor Murphy; Eugenia De la Garza as Zoe Murphy; Tracy Jai Sweeney as Cynthia Murphy; Rudy Martinez as Larry Murphy; Flynn Jungbin Byun as Alana Beck; JP Lopez as Jared Kleinman; and Will Mallick as Evan understudy.

In addition to direction by Dave Steakley with music direction by Allen Robertson, the production team for Dear Evan Hansen includes: Milo Bue as scenic designer; Brady Flock as properties designer; Jenny Hanna-Chambers as Costume Designer; S. Elliott as lighting designer; Darby Smotherman as sound designer; Sarah Hudson as AEA stage manager; Harriet Butler as AEA assistant stage manager; Rylee Vines as assistant stage manager; Amy Oxley as replacement assistant stage manager; and Cameron Hamilton as production assistant.