ROE Will Open at Savannah Stage Company

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Savannah Stage Company will continue its 'Season of Liberation' this summer with Lisa Loomer's ROE, a production that looks at the complex human stories behind one of the most contested legal decisions in American history. The show runs July 17-26 at the Unitarian Universalist Church of Savannah.

ROE goes behind the headlines of the Roe v. Wade case, presenting the people whose lives became symbols in a debate that remains urgent today. With sharp humor and deep empathy, Loomer's play explores the messy, deeply personal reality of a fight that is far from settled.

At the heart of the production is Emily Gates, a SCAD MFA graduate and new company member, stepping into the role of Norma McCorvey, the woman known to history as 'Jane Roe.'

Gates describes Norma McCorvey as one of the most complex people she has ever had the pleasure of portraying. McCorvey's life took dramatic swings, from her role as the plaintiff in Roe v. Wade to her later years marked by a sharp turn toward anti-abortion activism. The contradictions could be paralyzing for an actor approaching the role.

'The most important part about finding a character's humanity is understanding them,' Gates explained. She read McCorvey's first book, I Am Roe, which describes a challenging upbringing that shaped her into the person she became. She also watched the documentary AKA Jane Roe, where McCorvey speaks at the end of her life.

'In her book she talks about how all she ever wanted was to be loved, and to be picked,' Gates said. 'I think that is something that all people can relate to. So, in the play and throughout her life she does things that are shocking, but her motivating factor comes down to trying to find the love that she was deprived of for most of her life.'

Gates approaches McCorvey as someone who is not perfect but who does things to survive. That perspective helps her find the humanity while still playing the facts of what McCorvey actually did throughout history.

One of the first things that struck Gates about Lisa Loomer's script was the humor. 'It was the humor that truly took me by surprise,' she said. 'My first time reading this play I found myself laughing out loud at a bunch of it, especially Norma's lines.'

Gates sees McCorvey's humor as a defense mechanism, a mask that makes unbearable situations survivable. 'Isn't that what life is all about? Finding the humor in everyday, and especially when we are faced with the darkest moments that this world has to offer,' she reflected.

Performing this play in Georgia in July 2026 carries a particular weight. Reproductive rights remain a front-line issue, and Gates feels the production's urgency keenly.

'This story feels like a war cry, a call to action,' she said. Gates remembers her own fear when Roe v. Wade was overturned. That fear crystallized when she heard the story of Amber Nicole Thurman, a Georgia woman who died due to complications from inability to receive care because of an abortion law passed in the state.

'The play itself had to be updated from when it had originally been written in 2016,' Gates noted. 'Being able to present this play feels like a protest, a reminder that we continue to fight everyday. It is a perfect piece to be included in Savannah Stage Company's season of Liberation.'

The play contains graphic discussions of sexual assault, medical racism, self-managed abortion, and suicide. Gates approaches each rehearsal like a scientist, ready to experiment with what the work will bring out of her. She relies on rituals, both entering and leaving the work, to protect her wellbeing.

'It is so important for actors to take care of themselves, and make sure not to take that heavy material into their own lives,' she said. She uses small gestures, like a squeeze of a hand from a fellow actor, as a reminder that she can let it go at the end of the night. Journaling helps process anything that bubbles up. The team built a foundation of care from the very first rehearsal, breaking down all the sensitive material and how they would tackle it productively.

The production is hosted at the Unitarian Universalist Church of Savannah, a congregation that describes itself as 'a welcoming community where all people are celebrated.' Their values of justice, equity, transformation, and generosity align deeply with SSC's mission and the themes of ROE.

Savannah Stage Company has partnered with ARC Southeast, a reproductive justice organization serving Georgia and the Southeast, and the League of Women Voters of Coastal Georgia to provide resources and post-show engagement throughout the run.

The cast features beloved SSC company members alongside new artists. Jane Marie Price directs, bringing training from NYU Tisch and the Atlantic Acting School to the production.

ROE runs July 17-26 at the Unitarian Universalist Church of Savannah (311 E Harris St, Savannah, GA 31401). Performances are Friday, July 17 at 7:45 PM; Saturday, July 18 at 7:45 PM; Sunday, July 19 at 3:00 PM; Friday, July 24 at 7:45 PM; Saturday, July 25 at 7:45 PM; and Sunday, July 26 at 7:45 PM. The show runs approximately two hours and is recommended for audiences ages 14 and up due to graphic discussions of sexual assault, medical racism, self-managed abortion, and suicide.

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