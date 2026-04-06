Star-Studded HBCU AWAREFEST BENEFIT CONCERT SPECIAL Will Air on BET

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BET will air the “HBCU AWAREFEST Benefit Concert Special” on Sunday, April 5 at 9 PM ET/ 8 PM CT, bringing the star-studded celebration of culture, music, and purpose to audiences nationwide.

The mission of HBCU AWAREFEST is to increase awareness of Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) and raise money to address the $1.8 trillion student loan debt burden disproportionately incurred by their students.

The special captures the inaugural HBCU AWAREFEST concert presented by Student Freedom Initiative and Live Nation Urban, filmed at State Farm Arena, a star-studded benefit concert supporting HBCUs, featuring a genre-spanning lineup including Jill Scott, Tems, Common, Jeezy, Yolanda Adams, Coco Jones, Kirk Franklin, BigXthaPlug, and more.

In addition to the performances, the special will feature appearances and remarks from cultural and civic leaders including Robert F. Smith, Keith B. Shoates, Mayor Andre Dickens, Rev. Al Sharpton, Dr. Jamal Bryant, Tyler Perry, Daymond John, Anthony Anderson, Rocsi Diaz, Angela Yee, Kandi Burruss, Angel Reese, Ryan Clark, Will Packer, Deon Cole, and more.

As a first-of-its-kind cultural and civic initiative, HBCU AWAREFEST has been recognized with a Georgia Senate resolution declaring March 26, 2026, as HBCU AWAREFEST Day. This honor recognizes the inaugural festival’s mission to address the student loan debt crisis and expand economic mobility for students at HBCUs.

The benefit concert culminates HBCU AWAREFEST, a week-long series of events across Atlanta dedicated to advancing the future of Black higher education through culture, innovation, and collective action. For more information, please visit here or here.

Photo Credit: Paras Griffin/Getty Images