Savannah Performance Alliance Reveals 2026 Board Of Directors And Executive Leadership

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Savannah Performance Alliance has announced its 2026 Board of Directors and leadership team, bringing together a group of professionals whose experience spans the arts, business, education and community leadership.

The 2026 Board of Directors will be led by Board President Maureen Bergmueller, Vice President Teresa-Michelle W. Jackson, Treasurer Pete Messina and Board Secretary Megan Mason, with board members Joe Steffen and Ethan Watters.

SPA's Board of Advisors includes Mary Armstrong Dugas (Savannah Music Collective), Rick Garman (Savannah Cabaret) and Ryan McCurdy (Kinetic Stages). Chris Bass continues as executive director, with Gwen Leahy serving as managing director of the 501(c)(3) nonprofit.

“Our 2026 board brings a shared passion for supporting artists and strengthening the performing arts ecosystem in Savannah,” said Chris Bass, executive director. “As we continue to grow our programs and expand our reach, this leadership team will help guide SPA's next phase of impact.”

Board President Maureen Bergmueller, brings more than three decades of executive experience—including 13 years as a Walt Disney Company executive—and a background advising organizations on strategy and growth, the board will continue to advance SPA's mission of supporting and elevating the performing arts community.

Vice President Teresa-Michelle W. Jackson is a director, educator and nonprofit leader whose work spans theatre, film and education. A former professor of theatre, she has contributed to projects affiliated with Warner Bros., Showtime and ARRAY, and is known for her commitment to authentic storytelling and inclusive creative spaces.

Treasurer Pete Messina is a certified public accountant and principal of Messina & Associates Ltd., a firm serving individual, business and nonprofit clients nationwide, with offices in Chicago and Savannah. He brings decades of experience in financial management and advisory services.

Secretary Megan Mason is co-owner of Dee Daniels Media, where she produces podcasts for small businesses and nonprofits, helping organizations amplify their voices and connect with broader audiences. She is also actively engaged in the Savannah community through leadership roles and nonprofit service.

Board member Ethan Watters, owner of Electric Revenue, provides expertise in marketing and operational strategy, helping organizations build efficient systems and scalable processes. He also serves as president of the Lamara Heights Neighborhood Association.

Board member Joe Steffen is an attorney with more than 40 years of experience in legal practice, government relations and community leadership. His background includes leadership roles in government, higher education and nonprofit organizations, along with longstanding involvement in Savannah's arts community.

In 2025, Savannah Performance Alliance launched the inaugural Savannah Performing Arts Festival & Gala, featuring its tentpole production of A Gentleman's Guide to Love and Murder, and continued its collaboration with NYC's The 24 Hour Plays. SPA also expanded its role as a resource for the arts community through its monthly marketing and advertising digest and ongoing support initiatives.

Looking ahead, SPA will continue to build on this momentum with expanded programming, increased visibility for local artists and the continued development of OnStageSavannah.com, its public-facing platform connecting audiences with performances across the region.