Photos: Steve Yockey's VENUS at Actor's Express

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Check out production photos for Venus at Actor's Express, running now through May 3, 2026.

Post-mortems on a finished relationship are never fun. It’s easy to romanticize all of the good times: star-gazing, bonding over literature, that instant spark. It’s even easier to forget about all of the bad times, like waking up in a shallow grave. From the bizarre and brilliant mind behind Mercury and Pluto, Steve Yockey brings another celestial, pitch-black comedy where two women reflect on the demise of their budding romance, and themselves.

The show stars Suehyla El-Attar Young and Kate Donadio MacQueen.

Check out production photos here!

Photo credit: Casey Gardner Ford