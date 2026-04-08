Photos: INITIATIVE World Premiere Continues at Aurora Theatre

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Aurora Theatre continues its commitment to new works with the world premiere of Initiative, a brand-new play by Atlanta local Jacob York, running March 26 – April 19, 2026. Directed by Associate Artistic Director Katie Erin Chambers, this heartfelt and imaginative production blends epic fantasy with deeply human storytelling.

Check out production shots from the show below!

At the center of Initiative is a group of friends gathered around a gaming table for one final campaign. As Dave faces an aggressive illness, he turns to the world of Dungeons & Dragons to create moments he fears he will miss. With every roll of the dice, his closest companions build a quest that stretches beyond fantasy and into the experiences of a lifetime, from fatherhood to seeing the ocean for the first time.

Part sword fight, part soul search, Initiative balances nerdy joy with emotional depth. Fates collide. Blades clash. Existential dread looms. And at its heart, the play asks what it truly means to show up for the people you love.

“Initiative is a celebration of friendship in its truest form,” said Ann-Carol Pence. “It speaks to the power of chosen family and the extraordinary ways we show up for one another in life’s most uncertain moments. This play invites audiences to laugh, to remember, and to hold tight to the people around their own tables.”

Director Katie Erin Chambers brings her signature blend of emotional clarity and inventive staging to this new work. Under her direction, the production seamlessly weaves between tabletop adventure and real-world stakes, inviting audiences into a story that feels both fantastical and profoundly personal.

Cast

Initiative features an accomplished ensemble cast: Cole Ferguson*, Michelle Pokopac*, Tyshawn Gooden, Avani Lesane, Julio Zaconet Valentin.

*Member of Actors’ Equity Association

Production Team

Ann-Carol Pence, Co-Founder and Producing Artistic Director; Katie Chambers, Associate Artistic Director and Director; Greg Hunter, Assistant Director; Jacob York, Playwright; Jake Guinn, Fight Choreographer; Eliza Craft, AEA Stage Manager; Lilly Ray, AppCo Assistant Stage Manager; Cody Russell, Scenic Designer and Scenic Charge; Ben Rawson, Lighting Designer; Milton Cordero, Video Designer; Mikaela Fraser, Sound Designer; Hilda Troche-Carmona, Sound Engineer; Kristin Talley, Props Designer; Sydni Stephenson, Costume Designer; Alice Neff, Costume Director; Daniel Pope, Production Manager; Ashley Hogan, Technical Director; Jack Blackstock, Assistant Technical Director; Isaac Burrier, Lighting Supervisor.

Performance Details

Initiative runs March 26 – April 19, 2026 at Aurora Theatre in Lawrenceville, Georgia. Tickets are on sale now at auroratheatre.com or by calling the box office at 678.226.6222.

Photo credit: Casey Gardner Ford



Tyshawn Gooden, Michelle Pokopac, Cole Ferguson

Cole Ferguson

Cole Ferguson, Julio Zaconet Valentin

Cole Ferguson