A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM to Open at The Shakespeare Tavern Playhouse This Summer

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The Atlanta Shakespeare Company will present William Shakespeare's beloved comedy A Midsummer Night's Dream at The Shakespeare Tavern Playhouse in Atlanta from July 11 through August 2, 2026.

Directed by Kenneth Wigley and Gabi King, the production will begin with preview performances on July 9 and July 10 before officially opening July 11. The production is sponsored by Emory University Hospital Midtown and will be performed at The Shakespeare Tavern Playhouse, located at 499 Peachtree Street NE in downtown Atlanta.

One of Shakespeare's most enduring comedies, A Midsummer Night's Dream follows four runaway lovers, a troupe of amateur actors, and a feuding fairy king and queen whose magical interference leads to a night of romantic confusion, mistaken identities, and comic chaos in the woods outside Athens.

"A fairy King and Queen come across four runaway lovers and a gaggle of amateur actors trying to rehearse a play in the forest," reads the production's synopsis. "The magical royal couple meddles with their mortal lives, culminating in a comical cluster of confusion. But don't worry, we'll get to the Bottom of it."

The cast features Anthony Nash as Oberon and Theseus, Kirstin Calvert as Titania and Hippolyta, Tyshawn Gooden as Bottom and Fairy, Vinnie Mascola as Puck and Philostrate, Jo-Jo Steine as Peter Quince and Moth, Amanda Lindsey McDonald as Helena and Fairy, Karastyn Bibb as Hermia and Fairy, Kevin Roost as Demetrius and Fairy, Tommy Sullivan-Lovett as Lysander and Fairy, Evangelos Judway as Flute and Mustardseed, Nick Leonard as Snout and Cobweb, Olivia Schaperjohn as Peaseblossom and Starveling, and Amy L. Levin as Egeus, Snug, and Fairy.

In addition to regular performances, the production will offer a relaxed performance on Saturday, July 18, designed to provide a more accessible theatre experience. A free post-show Q&A with the cast and crew will take place following the Sunday, July 19 performance, and a bonus Saturday matinee has been scheduled for July 25.

Performance Schedule

Performances run July 11 through August 2, 2026.

Preview Performances

Thursday, July 9 – $20 General Admission

Friday, July 10 – $24 General Admission

Regular Performance Schedule

Thursdays, Fridays, and Saturdays at 7:30 p.m.

Sundays at 2:30 p.m.

Special Performances

Relaxed Performance: Saturday, July 18

Post-Show Q&A: Sunday, July 19

Bonus Saturday Matinee: July 25 at 2:30 p.m.

Ticket Information

Regular ticket prices range from $25 to $49 depending on seating location, performance date, and availability. The theatre also offers discounts for students, educators, seniors, military personnel, and groups of 10 or more.

For tickets and additional information, visit the Shakespeare Tavern website or call 404-874-5299.

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