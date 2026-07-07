MACBETH, OTHELLO and More Set for Atlanta Shakespeare Company Six-Show 2026-2027 Season

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The Atlanta Shakespeare Company at The Shakespeare Tavern Playhouse has announced its 2026-2027 Season

MEASURE FOR MEASURE

Directed by Jaclyn Hofmann-Faircloth

$20 General Admission Preview Thursday Sept 10, 2026

$24 General Admission Preview Friday Sept 11, 2026

Runs September 12-27, 2026

A Shakespeare Bucket List Play (Get your Shakespeare Passport ready to be stamped!)

What could possibly go wrong when the Duke of Vienna decides to enforce a few long-ignored morality laws . . .and then “skips town,” leaving his self-righteous deputy in charge to enforce the new moral order? What will the innocent Isabella stoop to in order to save her brother's life? Written with absorbing strength and eloquence, Shakespeare weaves for you a complicated dark comedy full of love, lust, justice, and forgiveness.

Join the cast and crew for a free post show Q&A Sunday September 20, 2026

MACBETH

Directed by Amee Vyas

$20 General Admission Preview Thursday October 1. 2026

$24 General Admission Preview Friday October 2, 2026

Runs October 3-25, 2026

Sunday October 11 performance at 7:30pm only

One fateful evening, three weird sisters greet Macbeth and Banquo with visions of what could be. Is it the witches and their magical prophecies or Macbeth and his wife's all too human desire for power that set in motion some of the most blood curdling, murderous, and tragic events that Scotland has ever witnessed?

Join the cast and crew for a free post show Q&A Sunday October 18, 2026

Jeffrey Hatcher'S THE TURN OF THE SCREW

Based on the story by Henry James

Directed by Kati Grace Kirby

One Week Only

$20 General Admission Preview Wednesday October 28. 2026

Runs October 29-November 1, 2026

Adapted from Henry James' Gothic tale of suspense, horror and repressed sexuality, when a new governess starts a position at an English Manor, she begins to see the ghosts that haunt the children – including her predecessor's specter. Are the ghosts real, or a product of her own fevered imagination?

Live atmospheric accompaniment on piano. Performed in the round. This production contains mature subject matter. No one under 14 admitted without a parent or guardian. No latecomer seating.

THE TURN OF THE SCREW (HATCHER) is presented by arrangement with Concord Theatricals on behalf of Dramatists Play Service. www.concordtheatricals.com

OTHELLO

Directed by O'Neil Delapenha

$20 General Admission Preview Thursday November 5, 2026

$24 General Admission Preview Friday November 6, 2026

Runs November 7-29, 2026

No Performance Thanksgiving Day November 27, 2026

In a world of jealousy, betrayal, and manipulation, this gripping story follows the noble and unquestionably faithful Othello, whose love for Desdemona becomes tainted by the malevolent schemes of the envious and manipulative Iago. As lies come untied and suspicion corrupts, Othello's once steadfast confidence breaks, leading to a devastating spiral of tragic consequences.

Join the cast and crew for a free post show Q&A Sunday November 15, 2026

A CHRISTMAS CAROL

By Charles Dickens

Adapted by J. Tony Brown

Directed by Kati Grace Kirby

$20 General Admission Preview Thursday December 3, 2026

$24 General Admission Preview Friday December 4, 2026

Runs December 5-23, 2026

Additional performances

Relaxed Performance Saturday December 12 at 2:30pm Lunch menu available at 1:15pm

Tuesday December 15 at 7:30pm

Wednesday December 16 at 7:30pm

Saturday December 19 at 2:30pm. Lunch menu available at 1:15pm

Monday December 21 at 2:30pm. Lunch menu available at 1:15pm

Monday December 21 at 7:30pm

Tuesday December 22 at 7:30pm

Wednesday December 23 at 2:30pm. Lunch menu available at 1:15pm

Wednesday December 23 at 7:30pm

A Holiday Tradition at The Shakespeare Tavern for over 20 years, ASC is proud to continue with J. Tony Brown's original adaptation of a timeless classic, as envisioned by ASC's Associate Managing Director Kati Grace Kirby.

A handful of Tavern performers invite you into the wondrous art of storytelling, transporting you to Scrooge's London counting house that fateful Christmas when Ebenezer meets three Ghosts and a certain little boy named Tiny Tim. This enchanting holiday experience will bring the magic of the season to Scrooge, to The Tavern, and to you. Join us for some Dickens, a bit of song, and the kind of holiday cheer you've come to expect from The Atlanta Shakespeare Company every December.

Join the cast and crew for a free post show Q&A Sunday December 13, 2026

SHAKESPEARE OUT OF A HAT WEEKEND

January 8-10, 2027

We are shaking things up in the new year!

We're pulling the play AND the parts out of a hat just before we start!

Roles pulled two minutes to curtain...

Moments before that, the title will be certain!

Part improv, mostly Shakespeare, and all the outrageousness our team of trained Shakespeare actors will pull out of their…hat. Shakespeare Out of a Hat is a one-night-only special event that will be sprinkled throughout the year! Check the calendar for more dates/plays!

MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING

Directed by Alejandra Ruiz

$20 General Admission Preview Thursday January 14, 2027

$24 General Admission Preview Friday January 15, 2027

Runs January 16-31, 2027

The OG Rom-Com!

Will Benedick, the ever-confirmed bachelor, admit his love for the equally witty and equally independent Beatrice? Will the young lovers Claudio and Hero survive the devious meddling of others? What do you want to bet there will be two weddings in the end?

Join the cast and crew for a free post show Q&A Sunday January 24, 2027

THE ROMANCE REPERTORY

There's all kinds of love in Shakespeare's world: pick your poison (well, not literally)

ROMEO AND JULIET

Directed by Kelly Criss

$24 General Admission Preview Friday February 5, 2027

Performances February 6, 12, 14, 20, 21, 26, 27, 28, 2027

In a violent and broken community, can love still exist, thrive and survive? We invite you to join us for our 23rd anniversary production of William Shakespeare's tragic story about young lovers, feuding families and one Friar with good intentions.

Join the cast and crew for a free post show Q&A Sunday February 21, 2027

MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING

Directed by Alejandra Ruiz

Performances February 7, 11, 13, 14, 18 & 19, 2027

The OG Rom-Com!

Will Benedick, the ever-confirmed bachelor, admit his love for the equally witty and equally independent Beatrice? Will the young lovers Claudio and Hero survive the devious meddling of others? What do you want to bet there will be two weddings in the end?

Join the cast and crew for a free post show Q&A Sunday February 21, 2027

SHAKESPEARE OUT OF A HAT: ROMEO AND JULIET (HAPPY ENDING VERSION)

Produced by Mary Ruth, Kenneth, Nick & Vinnie

Thursday February 25, 2027

We know the actors, and the play, but what parts will they pull out of the hat to portray? No one will know until 2 minutes before the play begins! Part improv, mostly Shakespeare, and all the outrageousness our team of trained Shakespeare actors will pull out of their…hat. And sometimes there's a dog. Shakespeare Out of a Hat is a one-night-only special event that will be sprinkled throughout the year! Check the calendar for more dates/plays! (Not valid for Library Passes)

JULIUS CAESAR

Directed by Kati Grace Kirby

$20 General Admission Preview Thursday March 4, 2027

$24 General Admission Preview Friday March 5, 2027

Runs March 6-27, 2027

Featuring Artistic Director Jeff Watkins as Caesar and Kenneth Wigley as Marc Antony

Beware The Ides of March. The Tavern stage becomes ancient Rome in order to tell this unforgettable story of political intrigue, ambition, betrayal, conspiracy, and murder. Was Caesar a god, a tyrant, or just a man? Can murder ever be honorable? Lend us your ears and you'll experience some of the most famous speeches and poetry in the English language.

Join the cast and crew for a free post show Q&A Sunday March 14, 2027

SHAKESPEARE OUT OF A HAT: JULIUS CAESAR

Produced by Mary Ruth, Kenneth, Nick & Vinnie

Monday March 15, 2027

7:30pm

We know the actors, and the play, but what parts will they pull out of the hat to portray? No one will know until 2 minutes before the play begins! Part improv, mostly Shakespeare, and all the outrageousness our team of trained Shakespeare actors will pull out of their…hat. And sometimes there's a dog. Shakespeare Out of a Hat is a one-night-only special event that will be sprinkled throughout the year! Check the calendar for more dates/plays! (Not valid for Library Passes)

Lauren Gunderson'S THE BOOK OF WILL

Directed by Veronika Duerr

$20 General Admission Preview Thursday April 1, 2027

$24 General Admission Preview Friday April 2, 2027

Runs April 3-25, 2027

Without William Shakespeare, we wouldn't have literary masterpieces like Romeo and Juliet. But without Henry Condell and John Heminges, we would have lost half of Shakespeare's plays forever! After the death of their friend and mentor, the two actors are determined to compile the First Folio and preserve the words that shaped their lives. They'll just have to borrow, beg, and band together to get it done. Amidst the noise and color of Elizabethan London, The Book of Will finds an unforgettable true story of love, loss, and laughter, and sheds new light on a man you may think you know.

Join the cast and crew for a free post show Q&A Sunday April 11, 2027

THE BOOK OF WILL is presented by arrangement with Concord Theatricals on behalf of Dramatists Play Service. www.concordtheatricals.com

THE MAMA BEAR REPERTORY

Claws, Chaos, and Clever Women

THE WINTER'S TALE

Directed by Kenneth Wigley

$20 General Admission Preview Thursday April 29, 2027

Performances April 30, May 1, 2, 13, 15, 21, 23, 27 & 29, 2027

A Shakespeare Bucket List Play (Get your Shakespeare Passport ready to be stamped!) “I have drunk and seen the spider.” As Winter melts into Spring, The Tavern is proud to bring this rarely produced play to our stage. Watch as a man's unfounded jealousy loses him his wife, children and best friend. Yet, in this mellowest and least cynical of the mature Shakespearean masterpieces, love, Arcadian innocence and magic are triumphant in the end.

Join the cast and crew for a free post show Q&A Sunday May 23, 2027

MEL KONNER'S SIXTEEN SPRINGS OR FOUR LOVES

Directed by O'Neil Delapenha

$20 General Admission Preview Thursday May 6, 2027

Performances May 7, 8, 9, 14, 16, 20, 22, 28 & 30, 2027

A Play About the Missing Years of The Winter's Tale by local Atlanta Playwright Mel Konner

A babe is reluctantly abandoned in a forest by Antigonus, who is attacked by a bear but survives. The babe, named Trouvita, and the injured nobleman are rescued by a shepherd family. She grows up (very smart and strong) as he slowly heals. Meanwhile, back in Sicilia, a slandered queen (very smart and strong) and her mad king diverge to very different ends. Sad moments ensue, but—spoiler alert—all's well in the end as love triumphs, thanks to smart, strong women.

Audience Note: This bawdy dark romcom is intended for humans 16 and over.

Join the cast and crew for a free post show Q&A Sunday May 16, 2027

SOCIAL MEDIA LINKS:

GENERAL PERFORMANCE DAYS & TIMES:

Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 PM, and Sundays at 2:30pm.

TICKET PRICES:

Seating areas: Main Floor Seats, Box Seats (on floor) and Balcony Seats

Regular Adult Ticket Prices range from $25-$49 depending on the show, the day of the show, ticket availability, and the seating area.

DISCOUNT TICKET OPTIONS:

$20 for Thursday Previews (See online calendar for specific dates)

$24 for Friday Previews (See online calendar for specific dates)

Student ticket prices: $20 General Admission Tickets on Thursdays / $20

Balcony tickets on Fridays & Sundays. $5 off Floor & Box tickets on Fridays & Sundays (No student discounts on Saturdays)

Educator prices: $5 off per adult price level per night (Not valid on Saturday nights.)

Military Discount: $3 off adult ticket price

Senior Discount: $3 off adult ticket price

Group Discount (Parties of 10 or more): $3 off adult ticket price

Purchase Tickets Online for most performances at www.shakespearetavern.com.

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