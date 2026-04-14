EMMA To Be Presented By Atlanta Shakespeare Company at The Shakespeare Tavern Playhouse

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EMMA will be presented by The Atlanta Shakespeare Company and Belle Esprit at The Shakespeare Tavern Playhouse, with previews beginning April 30, 2026 and the full run scheduled from May 2 through May 31, 2026. The production is directed by Kati Grace Kirby and written by Claire F. Martin, based on the novel by Jane Austen.

The adaptation follows Emma Woodhouse, a young woman known for her matchmaking abilities, whose efforts to orchestrate relationships lead to unintended consequences for those around her, including herself. The production offers a reimagined take on Austen’s novel, incorporating theatrical elements and a contemporary perspective on the story.

The cast includes Claire F. Martin as Emma, Luke Robbins as Knightley, Golbanoo Setayesh as Harriet, Amanda Lindsey McDonald as Miss Bates, Daniela Santiago, Keithen Neville, Kevin Roost, Nick Faircloth, and Sarah Hack.

TICKETS & INFORMATION

Preview performances will take place Thursday, April 30 at $20 general admission and Friday, May 1 at $24 general admission.

Regular performances will run May 2 through May 31, with performances Thursdays, Fridays, and Saturdays at 7:30 p.m. and Sundays at 2:30 p.m.

A post-show Q&A will be held on Sunday, May 10.

Regular ticket prices range from $25 to $49 depending on seating and availability. Discount options are available for students, educators, military, seniors, and groups. Tickets may be purchased online for most performances.