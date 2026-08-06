K-POP MURDER THINGS HUNTERS to Premiere at Petite Violette

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To celebrate five years of hosting Murder, Mystery, and Mayhem at Petite Violette shows this August, The Murder Mayhem Players and Petite Violette have announced an all-new show: K-Pop Murder Things Hunters. Spoofing both the ultra-popular K-Pop Demon Hunters movie and the standout Netflix hit Stranger Things, this original murder mystery dinner offers guests a chance to engage in acting, sleuthing, laughing, singing and, of course, eating. Shows run from Friday, August 7 through Saturday, October 31, and reservations are available now.

This show will be acted out by professional actors along with audience participation. Two professional actors greet all guests at the door and explain how the evening will go. At that time, the actors give every audience member a part in the show. Parts may be speaking roles (some with props) or a group sing along. Participation is highly encouraged, but not required. Paired with top-notch entertainment is a gourmet four-course meal. It begins with a table of hot and cold hors d'oeuvres, followed by a fresh salad and warm rolls, with a glass of wine that's included in the ticket price. Then, there's a choice of entrées—including meat, fish and vegetarian options—followed by homemade dessert.

Murder, Mystery, and Mayhem at Petite Violette takes place in the restaurant's Bordeaux Room, a private banquet space. The production changes quarterly to offer up fresh stories and mysteries, and special holiday show performances are available for groups. The shows are designed for adults and recommended for those aged 10 and over. Shows run on Friday nights at 7:30 p.m. (check in 6:45-7:15 p.m.) and Saturday nights at 7 p.m. (check in 6:15-6:45 p.m.). The cost per person is $75 (plus tax equaling $81) and gratuity.

Show Synopsis

Our story starts in the summer of 1987, well before November. If you were lucky, you had Goonies on home video. You might be admiring your Twisted Sister or Debbie Gibson poster. Or maybe you were lucky enough to have Print Shop on your Macintosh II. But the town of HawksEnd knows that after three years of relative normalcy, things are strange right now. Heck, it's nearly post-apocalyptic. Willie has been feeling his possession tingles that connect him to the UpDownSide and Whatthe Heckna. Whatthe Heckna is back snatching people, and someone is helping him. Who? Why? Are things going to get worse? Well, a whole new bunch of evil doers have crept into town to join forces with Whathe Heckna in order to wreak havoc! How can this new form of evil be stopped? By a fresh band of demon hunters coming to HawksEnd to help set things right! In the style of K-Pop! Come find out if Eleventeen is able to control her own mind powers. Will Dust Inthawind dominate at D & D? Will more people go missing? Come journey to Petite Violette and the UpDownSide to face what evil lives there. We'll solve a murder, so the people of HawksEnd can just go to the mall in their parachute pants and buy Swatches from Benneton, like they want to.

More About Petite Violette

Petite Violette is the current incarnation of Petite Auberge Restaurant and Olive Oil and Vinegar Boutique, which were previously located right down the street in the Toco Hill Shopping Center, for 42+ years. More than that, it is the merging of two iconic, longstanding Atlanta French restaurants: Violette and Petite Auberge. Featuring the favorite menu items from both, as well as the top servers and staff, Petite Violette serves weekday lunch and dinner as well as dinner on Saturdays and Sundays. In addition, the restaurant offers banquet space for special events, off-site catering, craft services on film sets, and daily meal delivery to corporations, fraternities, sororities and others. Also, Petite Violette features monthly special events and menus such as New Orleans Food Festival, Wild Game Menu and Easter and Mother's Day Sunday Brunch. For more information and complete menus, visit www.PetiteVioletteRestaurant.com or call 404-634-6268.

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