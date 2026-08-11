ALL SHOOK UP to Rock Marietta Theatre Company Stage

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Marietta Theatre Company (MTC) closes out its 2026 season with the high-energy musical celebration ALL SHOOK UP, running from Thursday, August 13 through Saturday, August 22, 2026.

Inspired by the music of the legendary Elvis Presley and loosely based on Shakespeare's TWELFTH NIGHT, ALL SHOOK UP transports audiences to 1955, where a guitar-playing young man rides into a small town and makes his mark on everyone and everything there. Featuring beloved Elvis hits including 'Heartbreak Hotel,' 'Hound Dog,' 'Jailhouse Rock,' and 'Don't Be Cruel,' this musical is a joyful celebration of love, music, and the power of community.

'ALL SHOOK UP is the perfect way to close out an incredible 2026 season and celebrate everything that makes live theatre so special by bringing people together with music and joy,' said returning director Luke Kasner. Kasner's 2025 direction of DISASTER! earned 13 Broadway World nominations and became MTC's top-selling production in history. 'With our largest cast to date and a production team filled with so many talented local artists, this show represents the continued growth of MTC as we look ahead to our 10-year anniversary season in 2027.'

ALL SHOOK UP celebrates the enduring legacy of Elvis while exploring themes of acceptance, connection, and finding the courage to follow your heart. Filled with unforgettable music, vibrant choreography, and plenty of humor, this production invites audiences of all ages to grab their blue suede shoes and experience a summer finale full of energy and heart.

Marietta Theatre Company's production of ALL SHOOK UP is rated PG-13. For tickets, visit mariettatheatre.com.

Marietta Theatre Company performs at Marietta's Theatre in the Square located at 11 Whitlock Avenue.

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