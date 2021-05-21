Zarna Garg Announces Carolines On Broadway Date and Ladies Of Laughter Award

Comedian Zarna Garg today announced her return to the nation's premier comedy club, Carolines on Broadway on June 13 for her show SARI, NOT SORRY.

Zarna is a mom and lawyer turned award-winning screenwriter and stand-up comedian, highlighting the immigrant and American experience with her own signature style. Zarna connects on relatable topics like marriage, kids, and mother-in-laws, while bringing a refreshing, and often overlooked, perspective-observational with a bindi. Zarna has taken TikTok by storm, with her latest comedy videos gaining more than 30 million views and counting! She is one of a handful of female Indian comedians worldwide, and quite possibly the only one who publicly takes on her mother-in-law.

"I am thrilled to be back at Carolines," says Zarna, "and I promise a special night of India in New York and a brand new set."

Zarna was also delighted to receive the prestigious 2021 Ladies of Laughter Newcomer Award. "I never dreamed this was possible for me, and I'm so honored to have Ladies of Laughter's meaningful support."

Tickets for SARI, NOT SORRY at Carolines on Broadway on June 13 are available at https://www.carolines.com/events/zarna-garg-sari-not-sorry/.