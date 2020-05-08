Zach Braff and Donald Faison Open Up About Nick Cordero's Battle with Coronavirus

Former Scrubs co-stars Zach Braff and Donald Faison spoke to Extra about about working together again. During their interview, Braff opened up about Broadway star Nick Cordero and his battle with coronavirus. Cordero and his wife, Amanda Kloots, had been staying in Braff's guest house in Los Angeles when Cordero fell ill.

Braff said, "No preexisting conditions. He was very healthy. His wife's a trainer... He came out to L.A. to do more work with his music and TV and film, and his family was staying in my guesthouse... He was just tired. He had no symptoms... He tested negative twice, then had trouble breathing. They finally admitted him to the hospital. They had to intubate him, and due to complications, they had to amputate his leg."

He continued, "He has behind him an army. Amanda Kloots, his amazing wife, has built this army of cheerleaders... We're all just waiting for him to wake up... Waiting for this lovely human being to wake up and be with his family."

Faison, who is also close to Nick, emphasized, "Socially distancing is so important."

Cordero remains in a coma in a Los Angeles hospital after surgeons amputated his right leg because of complications from the coronavirus. But recent news indicates that he might not be for much longer. His wife, fellow Broadway veteran Amanda Kloots, reports: "The doctor just called and said that Nick is showing very, very early stages of tracking, which means that he is starting to wake up... which is huge. The doctor thinks this is a great sign that he is starting to wake up," she says on Instagram. "It's showing signs that there's some hope!"

A GoFundMe drive for Cordero, Kloots, and their 10-month old son Elvis, has now raised almost $500,000. If you can donate, please do so here.

Nick Cordero played 'Earl' in the Broadway smash hit Waitress and starred in A Bronx Tale. Nick played 'Cheech' in Woody Allen & Susan Stroman's Bullets Over Broadway, for which he earned 2014 Tony & Drama Desk nominations, and Outer Critics Circle and Theater World Awards. Nick also appeared on Broadway as 'Dennis' in Rock Of Ages, as well as the 1st National Tour. Other NY theater includes Nice Girl (LAByrinth), Brooklynite (Vineyard), The Toxic Avenger (New World Stages). Film/TV credits include "Queer As Folk" (Showtime), "Lilyhammer" (Netflix), "Law & Order: SVU" (NBC/Universal), A Stand Up Guy (2B Films), Going In Style (Warner Bros.).

Read the original story on Extra.





