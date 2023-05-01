Young Broadway and Hollywood Stars Sing To Save Kids From Gun Violence

Young Broadway & Hollywood artists come together to sing songs of hope and change to benefit the Ethan Miller Song Foundation. As gun violence has become the leading cause of death for children in America, Bullets into Ballads will raise awareness and funding to keep kids safe.

Ethan Song's life was full of laughter, travel, joy, and adventures. Although his life was tragically cut short, he lived with passion and experienced many wonderful things. A 15-year-old Guilford teen, Ethan was accidentally shot and killed with an unsecured gun in a neighbor's home.

The Song family honors his life through actions that help keep kids safe, such as Ethan's Law to help ensure that dangerous arms are safely secured out of the reach of children and dangerous people.

Directed and produced by Naomi Jane Voigt, Bullets into Ballads brings together the best young artists working today from Broadway, Off-Broadway, Film, TV, and more. A powerhouse of performers singing pop, musical theatre, and original tunes. The night is destine for impact.

Bullets into Ballads: Songs for Ethan Song performers include Devin Trey Campbell (MJ Broadway) Winter Donnelly (Frozen Broadway) Kaileigh Fiorillo (Producer) Eli Golden (13: The Musical) Leila Rose Gross (Frozen Broadway) Kaylin Hedges (American Idol) Jack Sobolewski (Theater Camp) Taylor Terry (NYTF) Remi Tuckman (Paw Patrol ) Mia Brown (Hairspray) and Naomi Jane Voigt (Recording Artist).

All performers are donating their extraordinary talent and time for this production and 100% of profits will be donated to the Ethan Miller Song Foundation #SONGSTRONG, a 501C3 non-profit organization. To learn more about Ethan's Law please visit: https://www.songstrong.org/ethans-law/