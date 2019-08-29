Yokko Returns With EN

The visionary mind of performing artist, Yoshiko Usami (AKA Yokko), brings another far-reaching movement and dance piece to New York. EN, sponsored, in part, by the Greater New York Arts Development Fund of the New York City Department of Cultural Affairs, administered by Brooklyn Arts Council, running September 13-15 at Brooklyn's Triskelion Arts, 106 Calyer Street in Brooklyn reflects the deep connections we achieve in our lives - intentionally and unintentionally - positive and negative - for just one moment or for our entire lives.

EN - the Japanese word for this, explores the positive effects of connections. EN is more than just people-connections. We create EN with people and all living things and even with locations and objects. EN explores the relationship between Nature and all living beings through Butoh dance and Physical Theatre. It explores whether we - as human beings - can create a relationship with people and things we usually take for granted. Every day we carelessly contaminate the Land and the Ocean and even the Air - and all those who inhabit them. EN shows how we can build bridges instead of burning them? Can we truly care for one another?

TICKET INFO: $18- for Limited Advanced Sale (until 8/31); $20 General

https://www.brownpapertickets.com/event/4305278

PERFORMANCES: September 13 @ 8pm; September 14 @ 8pm; and September 15 @ 3pm.

EN is 70 minutes but can give you messages that can last a lifetime.

ABOUT YOKKO

Yoshiko Usami / Yokko (Choreographer, Director / Performer) is an Actor, Butoh & Theatre Artist, Movement & Yoga Instructor from Japan. She has acted in, devised and choreographed a variety of local and international shows, having won several awards, including "Best One-Woman Show", "Best Choreography" "Best Physical Theatre" and "Best Actress" for Butoh Medea (United Solo NYC 2014 & 2015 at Theatre Row, TVolution 2018 Hollywood Fringe Awards). Butoh Medea was selected to perform in Warsaw, Poland. (United Solo Europe 2015, Teatre Syrena), toured Edinburgh Festival Fringe 2015, nominated The Asian Arts Award. It has been touring Europe and Universities in the USA since 2016. (www.butohmedea.com) Butoh Medea will be presented at Cheb Festival in Prague, Czech in Oct. 2019. Other Theatre credits include: Lone Wolf Tribe's Body Concert (Labapalooza! 2018 at St. Ann's Warehouse), Hide Your Fires (Pan Asian Rep's NU Works, United Solo 2017: Theatre Row), BALDY (CRS NYC, United Solo 2013, Hollywood Fringe 2013, Fringe NYC 2012), Dance Credits Include: Shira Hime Ryu (NY Butoh Institute Festival 2018 at Theatre For The New City),Hijikata Tatsumi's Last Words (Dance Medium, Noguchi Room, Hijikata Archive, Keio University, 2018), ManJuShaGe:A flower on earth, A flower (Dance Medium, Noguchi Room, Hijikata Archive, Keio University, 2017), FACET (Irondale Center, White Wave, Hollywood Fringe 2013). Her choreographed work, SHINKA has been developed and received several awards such as Outstanding Production, Outstanding Choreography, and Outstanding Ensemble (Planet Connections 2018), and the show was also nominated for Outstanding Premier production of a play along with three nominations for herself (Outstanding Director, Outstanding Choreography & Movement, and Outstanding Actress for featured role) for the season 2018-2019 at New York Innovative Theatre Awards. Yokko also acted in several local and international films, one of which is the Student Academy Winner film, Cloud-Kumo (2016). Recently she has been appearing several music videos as a Butoh dancer including Cage The Elephant (Grammy Winner - Best Rock Album 2017)- Ready To Let Go (2019), NOIA- AUSENCIAS (2019) directed by Amy Gardner, POW! - Dream Decay (2019), and Automatic - Too Much Money (2019). She has been regularly offering workshops (Butoh & Movement, Butoh & Physical Theatre, Transformation) in several places include NYC, Atelier Teatro Fisico Performing Arts University in Turin (Italy), Edinburgh (UK), Warsaw (Poland), Izmir (Turkey), St. Lawrence University (NY), SUNY New Paltz (NY), Amherst College (MA), Actors Studio Dram School MFA, Stella Adler Academy of Acting, The Actors Studio, and at some events such as UNFIX NYC and Ecstatic Dance. She will be an adjunct professor in Movement for Actors at BFA program by The New Group at Long Island University in Brooklyn Fall-Spring 2019. She is the artistic director of a NYC based Butoh & Theatre group Ren Gyo Soh. (www.rengyosoh.com). Other awards: Best Physical Theatre, Best International Award (Hide Your Fires: Butoh Lady Macbeth at United Solo 2017, Hollywood Fringe Festival 2019) A recipient of 2019 Brooklyn Arts Fund for her new project, En. (Sep. 13-15, Triskelion Arts, Brooklyn). B.A in Theatre (UAlbany), MFA in Acting (The Actors Studio) www.yokko-online.com





