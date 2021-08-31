Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
FIDDLER ON THE ROOF
Yehezkel Lazarov, Maite Uzal and More to Star in FIDDLER ON THE ROOF North American Tour

The tour will also star Andrew Hendrick as Lazar Wolf, SJ Mendelson as Yente, Kelly Gabrielle Murphy as Tzeitel, Ruthy Froch as Hodel, and more.

Aug. 31, 2021  
Fiddler on the Roof (non-eq)

Following an 18-month hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Israeli theatre and film star Yehezkel Lazarov, will lead the show's triumphant return as Tevye in the Fiddler on the Roof North American Tour. Full casting and upcoming tour dates have also been announced.

A beloved theatrical classic from Tony-winner Joseph Stein and Pulitzer Prize-winners Jerry Bock and Sheldon Harnick, this production is directed by Tony Award ®-winner Bartlett Sher (To Kill a Mockingbird, South Pacific, The King and I) and choreographed by the acclaimed Israeli choreographer Hofesh Shechter.

"Fiddler has always been a profound story of family, traditions, profound challenges, and change," said Sher. "I don't think there has ever been a better time for it to return to our stages. After 20 months of isolation and collective endurance and in some cases real suffering, Tevye and his family offer us a tale of deep resilience and uplifting consequences. I can't wait for its return. It's a show we need more than ever!"


Fiddler on the Roof has musical supervision by Tony Award®-winner Ted Sperling, scenic design by Tony Award®-winner Michael Yeargan, costume design by Tony Award®-winner Catherine Zuber, lighting design by Tony Award®-winner Donald Holder, sound design by Tony Award®-winner Scott Lehrer and Alex Neumann and hair and wig design by Tom Watson. Casting is by Jason Styres, CSA.

Below is a list of engagements for Fiddler on the Roof during its third season on tour, with additional cities to be announced.

North Charleston, SC

North Charleston Performing Arts Center

October 29-31, 2021

Jacksonville, FL

Moran Theater

November 2-7, 2021

Atlanta, GA

Fox Theater

November 9-14, 2021

Madison, WI

Overture Hall

November 16-21, 2021

Cedar Rapids, IA

Paramount Theatre

November 22, 2021

Davenport, IA

Adler Theatre

November 23, 2021

Wausau, WI

Grand Theatre

November 24, 2021

St. Paul, MN

Ordway Center for the Performing Arts

November 30 - December 12, 2021

Columbus, OH

Palace Theater

December 14-19, 2021

Boston, MA

The Colonial

December 21-26, 2021

Little Rock, AR

Robinson Center

January 6-8, 2022

Spokane, WA

First Interstate Center for the Arts

January 11-16, 2022

Reno, NV

Pioneer Center

January 18-23, 2022

San Luis Obispo, CA

Christopher Cohan Center

January 26-27, 2022

Palm Desert, CA

McCallum Theatre

January 28-30, 2022

Sioux Falls, SD

Washington Pavilion

February 4-6, 2022

Ames, IA

Stephens Auditorium

February 7, 2022

Omaha, NE

Orpheum Theater

February 8-13, 2022

Eugene, OR

Hult Center

February 18-20, 2022

Wichita, KS

Century II Concert Hall

March 1-3, 2022

Bartlesville, OK

Community Center

March 4, 2022

Tyler, TX

Cowan Center

March 5, 2022

Orange, TX

Lutcher Theater

March 6, 2022

Springfield, OH

Clark State Performing Arts Center

March 9, 2022

Wheeling, WV

Capitol Theatre

March 10, 2022

Tysons, VA

Capital One Hall

March 11-13, 2022

Newport News, VA

Ferguson Center

March 14, 2022

Evansville, IN

Old National Events Plaza

March 23, 2022

Springfield, IL

Sangamon Auditorium

March 24, 2022

Springfield, MO

Hammons Auditorium

March 25-26, 2022

Birmingham, AL

BJCC Concert Hall

March 31 - April 3, 2022

Richmond, VA

Altria Theatre

April 5-10, 2022

Clearwater, FL

Ruth Eckerd Hall

April 18, 2022

Sarasota, FL

Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall

April 19-21, 2022

Daytona Beach, FL

Peabody Auditorium

April 22, 2022

Pensacola, FL

Saenger Theatre

April 24, 2022

Houston, TX

Hobby Center

April 26 - May 1, 2022

Kansas City, MO

Music Hall

May 3-8, 2022

Fayetteville, AR

Walton Arts Center

May 10-15, 2022

Chicago, IL

Cadillac Palace

May 17-22, 2022

Elmira, NY

Clemens Center

May 24-26, 2022

Charlotte, NC

Belk Theatre

May 31 - June 5, 2022

Columbia, SC

Koger Center

June 6-7, 2022

Wilmington, DE

The Playhouse

June 9-12, 2022

Red Bank, NJ

Count Basie Theatre

June 15-16, 2022

Morristown, NJ

Mayo Performing Arts Center

June 17-18, 2022

Easton, PA

State Theatre

June 19, 2022

Dayton, OH

Schuster Center

June 21-26, 2022

The tour of Fiddler on the Roof is produced by NETworks Presentations.

For more information visit: fiddlermusical.com


