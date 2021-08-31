Yehezkel Lazarov, Maite Uzal and More to Star in FIDDLER ON THE ROOF North American Tour
The tour will also star Andrew Hendrick as Lazar Wolf, SJ Mendelson as Yente, Kelly Gabrielle Murphy as Tzeitel, Ruthy Froch as Hodel, and more.
Following an 18-month hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Israeli theatre and film star Yehezkel Lazarov, will lead the show's triumphant return as Tevye in the Fiddler on the Roof North American Tour. Full casting and upcoming tour dates have also been announced.
A beloved theatrical classic from Tony-winner Joseph Stein and Pulitzer Prize-winners Jerry Bock and Sheldon Harnick, this production is directed by Tony Award ®-winner Bartlett Sher (To Kill a Mockingbird, South Pacific, The King and I) and choreographed by the acclaimed Israeli choreographer Hofesh Shechter.
"Fiddler has always been a profound story of family, traditions, profound challenges, and change," said Sher. "I don't think there has ever been a better time for it to return to our stages. After 20 months of isolation and collective endurance and in some cases real suffering, Tevye and his family offer us a tale of deep resilience and uplifting consequences. I can't wait for its return. It's a show we need more than ever!"
Fiddler on the Roof has musical supervision by Tony Award®-winner Ted Sperling, scenic design by Tony Award®-winner Michael Yeargan, costume design by Tony Award®-winner Catherine Zuber, lighting design by Tony Award®-winner Donald Holder, sound design by Tony Award®-winner Scott Lehrer and Alex Neumann and hair and wig design by Tom Watson. Casting is by Jason Styres, CSA.
Below is a list of engagements for Fiddler on the Roof during its third season on tour, with additional cities to be announced.
|
North Charleston, SC
|
North Charleston Performing Arts Center
|
October 29-31, 2021
|
Jacksonville, FL
|
Moran Theater
|
November 2-7, 2021
|
Atlanta, GA
|
Fox Theater
|
November 9-14, 2021
|
Madison, WI
|
Overture Hall
|
November 16-21, 2021
|
Cedar Rapids, IA
|
Paramount Theatre
|
November 22, 2021
|
Davenport, IA
|
Adler Theatre
|
November 23, 2021
|
Wausau, WI
|
Grand Theatre
|
November 24, 2021
|
St. Paul, MN
|
Ordway Center for the Performing Arts
|
November 30 - December 12, 2021
|
Columbus, OH
|
Palace Theater
|
December 14-19, 2021
|
Boston, MA
|
The Colonial
|
December 21-26, 2021
|
Little Rock, AR
|
Robinson Center
|
January 6-8, 2022
|
Spokane, WA
|
First Interstate Center for the Arts
|
January 11-16, 2022
|
Reno, NV
|
Pioneer Center
|
January 18-23, 2022
|
San Luis Obispo, CA
|
Christopher Cohan Center
|
January 26-27, 2022
|
Palm Desert, CA
|
McCallum Theatre
|
January 28-30, 2022
|
Sioux Falls, SD
|
Washington Pavilion
|
February 4-6, 2022
|
Ames, IA
|
Stephens Auditorium
|
February 7, 2022
|
Omaha, NE
|
Orpheum Theater
|
February 8-13, 2022
|
Eugene, OR
|
Hult Center
|
February 18-20, 2022
|
Wichita, KS
|
Century II Concert Hall
|
March 1-3, 2022
|
Bartlesville, OK
|
Community Center
|
March 4, 2022
|
Tyler, TX
|
Cowan Center
|
March 5, 2022
|
Orange, TX
|
Lutcher Theater
|
March 6, 2022
|
Springfield, OH
|
Clark State Performing Arts Center
|
March 9, 2022
|
Wheeling, WV
|
Capitol Theatre
|
March 10, 2022
|
Tysons, VA
|
Capital One Hall
|
March 11-13, 2022
|
Newport News, VA
|
Ferguson Center
|
March 14, 2022
|
Evansville, IN
|
Old National Events Plaza
|
March 23, 2022
|
Springfield, IL
|
Sangamon Auditorium
|
March 24, 2022
|
Springfield, MO
|
Hammons Auditorium
|
March 25-26, 2022
|
Birmingham, AL
|
BJCC Concert Hall
|
March 31 - April 3, 2022
|
Richmond, VA
|
Altria Theatre
|
April 5-10, 2022
|
Clearwater, FL
|
Ruth Eckerd Hall
|
April 18, 2022
|
Sarasota, FL
|
Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall
|
April 19-21, 2022
|
Daytona Beach, FL
|
Peabody Auditorium
|
April 22, 2022
|
Pensacola, FL
|
Saenger Theatre
|
April 24, 2022
|
Houston, TX
|
Hobby Center
|
April 26 - May 1, 2022
|
Kansas City, MO
|
Music Hall
|
May 3-8, 2022
|
Fayetteville, AR
|
Walton Arts Center
|
May 10-15, 2022
|
Chicago, IL
|
Cadillac Palace
|
May 17-22, 2022
|
Elmira, NY
|
Clemens Center
|
May 24-26, 2022
|
Charlotte, NC
|
Belk Theatre
|
May 31 - June 5, 2022
|
Columbia, SC
|
Koger Center
|
June 6-7, 2022
|
Wilmington, DE
|
The Playhouse
|
June 9-12, 2022
|
Red Bank, NJ
|
Count Basie Theatre
|
June 15-16, 2022
|
Morristown, NJ
|
Mayo Performing Arts Center
|
June 17-18, 2022
|
Easton, PA
|
State Theatre
|
June 19, 2022
|
Dayton, OH
|
Schuster Center
|
June 21-26, 2022
The tour of Fiddler on the Roof is produced by NETworks Presentations.
For more information visit: fiddlermusical.com