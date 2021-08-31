Yehezkel Lazarov, Maite Uzal and More to Star in FIDDLER ON THE ROOF North American Tour

Click Here for More Articles on FIDDLER ON THE ROOF

Following an 18-month hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Israeli theatre and film star Yehezkel Lazarov, will lead the show's triumphant return as Tevye in the Fiddler on the Roof North American Tour. Full casting and upcoming tour dates have also been announced.

A beloved theatrical classic from Tony-winner Joseph Stein and Pulitzer Prize-winners Jerry Bock and Sheldon Harnick, this production is directed by Tony Award ®-winner Bartlett Sher (To Kill a Mockingbird, South Pacific, The King and I) and choreographed by the acclaimed Israeli choreographer Hofesh Shechter.

"Fiddler has always been a profound story of family, traditions, profound challenges, and change," said Sher. "I don't think there has ever been a better time for it to return to our stages. After 20 months of isolation and collective endurance and in some cases real suffering, Tevye and his family offer us a tale of deep resilience and uplifting consequences. I can't wait for its return. It's a show we need more than ever!"

Fiddler on the Roof has musical supervision by Tony Award®-winner Ted Sperling, scenic design by Tony Award®-winner Michael Yeargan, costume design by Tony Award®-winner Catherine Zuber, lighting design by Tony Award®-winner Donald Holder, sound design by Tony Award®-winner Scott Lehrer and Alex Neumann and hair and wig design by Tom Watson. Casting is by Jason Styres, CSA.

Below is a list of engagements for Fiddler on the Roof during its third season on tour, with additional cities to be announced.

North Charleston, SC North Charleston Performing Arts Center October 29-31, 2021 Jacksonville, FL Moran Theater November 2-7, 2021 Atlanta, GA Fox Theater November 9-14, 2021 Madison, WI Overture Hall November 16-21, 2021 Cedar Rapids, IA Paramount Theatre November 22, 2021 Davenport, IA Adler Theatre November 23, 2021 Wausau, WI Grand Theatre November 24, 2021 St. Paul, MN Ordway Center for the Performing Arts November 30 - December 12, 2021 Columbus, OH Palace Theater December 14-19, 2021 Boston, MA The Colonial December 21-26, 2021 Little Rock, AR Robinson Center January 6-8, 2022 Spokane, WA First Interstate Center for the Arts January 11-16, 2022 Reno, NV Pioneer Center January 18-23, 2022 San Luis Obispo, CA Christopher Cohan Center January 26-27, 2022 Palm Desert, CA McCallum Theatre January 28-30, 2022 Sioux Falls, SD Washington Pavilion February 4-6, 2022 Ames, IA Stephens Auditorium February 7, 2022 Omaha, NE Orpheum Theater February 8-13, 2022 Eugene, OR Hult Center February 18-20, 2022 Wichita, KS Century II Concert Hall March 1-3, 2022 Bartlesville, OK Community Center March 4, 2022 Tyler, TX Cowan Center March 5, 2022 Orange, TX Lutcher Theater March 6, 2022 Springfield, OH Clark State Performing Arts Center March 9, 2022 Wheeling, WV Capitol Theatre March 10, 2022 Tysons, VA Capital One Hall March 11-13, 2022 Newport News, VA Ferguson Center March 14, 2022 Evansville, IN Old National Events Plaza March 23, 2022 Springfield, IL Sangamon Auditorium March 24, 2022 Springfield, MO Hammons Auditorium March 25-26, 2022 Birmingham, AL BJCC Concert Hall March 31 - April 3, 2022 Richmond, VA Altria Theatre April 5-10, 2022 Clearwater, FL Ruth Eckerd Hall April 18, 2022 Sarasota, FL Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall April 19-21, 2022 Daytona Beach, FL Peabody Auditorium April 22, 2022 Pensacola, FL Saenger Theatre April 24, 2022 Houston, TX Hobby Center April 26 - May 1, 2022 Kansas City, MO Music Hall May 3-8, 2022 Fayetteville, AR Walton Arts Center May 10-15, 2022 Chicago, IL Cadillac Palace May 17-22, 2022 Elmira, NY Clemens Center May 24-26, 2022 Charlotte, NC Belk Theatre May 31 - June 5, 2022 Columbia, SC Koger Center June 6-7, 2022 Wilmington, DE The Playhouse June 9-12, 2022 Red Bank, NJ Count Basie Theatre June 15-16, 2022 Morristown, NJ Mayo Performing Arts Center June 17-18, 2022 Easton, PA State Theatre June 19, 2022 Dayton, OH Schuster Center June 21-26, 2022

The tour of Fiddler on the Roof is produced by NETworks Presentations.

For more information visit: fiddlermusical.com