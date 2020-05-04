YOUR SILENCE by Michael R. Jackson Premiered as Part of Works & Process Artists Virtual Commissions
Last night Works & Process, the performing arts series at the Guggenheim, presented the premiere of playwright, composer and lyricist Michael R. Jackson's "Your Silence", a Works & Process Artists Virtual Commissions. His musical A Strange Loop recently received the Drama Critic's Circle Award for Best Musical and multiple nominations from the Drama Desk, Drama League, and Lucille Lortel Awards. Jackson was supposed to be at Works & Process for a sneak peek of Federal Hall's The Democracy Project, now postponed to the fall. "Your Silence" was premiered the same night the postponed event was to occur.
Works & Process Artists Virtual Commissions, a direct response to the pandemic, was launched to financially support artists and nurture their creative process during these challenging times. With the generosity of our board, Works & Process is granting more than $45,000 in commissioning funds to artists who have been or were supposed to be featured at Works & Process. Artists from a wide variety of genres have been commissioned to create new works, less than 5 minutes long, while observing social distancing guidelines, that will premiere on Facebook, Instagram and YouTube (@worksandprocess) every Sunday and Monday at 7:30pm.
Watch WPA Virtual Commission: Your Silence by Michal R. Jackson below!
