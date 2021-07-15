Bryson Battle and Elena Holder Win the 2021 Jimmy Awards - Watch Medleys and Performances from the Show!

Click Here for More Articles on Jimmy Awards

The Jimmy Awards have a new set of winners-- congratulations to Bryson Battle from The Blumey Awards in Charlotte, NC and Elena Holder from Triangle Rising Stars in Durham, NC!

A favorite event of the theater community, the awards returned as a virtual ceremony on July 15, 2021. The ceremony, hosted by Corbin Bleu with a special appearance from Mandy Gonzalez, was presented entirely online and remains available for viewing for 72 hours ONLY, through Sunday, July 18, 2021.

Watch performances from this year's finalists, Broadway mashups, and medleys!

Full Episode

Opening Number

Actor Medley #1

Featuring Phillip Arca, Luis Gonzalez Galindo, Tyler Guinto-Brody, Bryson Battle, Joshua Messmore, Jaaziah Vallano, Scout Santoro, and Jason Koch

Actress Medley #1

Featuring Arianna Vila, Nicaya-Isabella Rios, Kelly Whitlow, Rafaella Fiore Mark, Kristiana Corona, Shina Mitchell, Katie Smith, and Brynn Brady

Broadway Musicals Medley

Featuring Josiah Aho, Ryleigh Andrews, Halle Audette, Tyler Baldwin, Jaston Brooks, Benjamin Brown, Jada Bunch, Isabella Chaney, Lauren Claxton, Justin Cooley, Jillian Cossetta, Alex Daspit, Victoria Evans, Megan Fiorella, Kiara Geolina, Caleb Gould, Ben Gray, Wilson Ha, Kasey Hernandez, Naliah Hernandez, Nathan Hiykel, Laëtitia Hollard, Parker Jackson, Molly Martin, Abigail McAuley, Brady McComas, Aiden McCoy, Kate McCracken, Milo Mee, Lauren Meyer, Ari Mikels, Talia Mobley, William Morris, Nick Sanchez-Zarkos, Audrey Saucier, Bella Seigo, DJ Spang, Zachary Sullivan, Kuper Walker, and Mickey Wirtz

Actor Medley #2

Featuring Nathan Bravo, Miguel Gil, Marcus McGee, Ronald Spoto, Taylor Garlick, Noah Henry, Grant Pace, and Mateo Lizcano

Actress Medley #2

Featuring Shantel Williams, Dallys Edwards, Elena Holder, Katriana Koppe, Ava Wolesky, Kendall Hicks, Audrey Logan, and Sydney Olson

Finale

The Jimmy Awards featured an evening of dynamic ensemble and solo performances by the nation's most talented high school musical theatre performers and culminated with two students presented with a Best Performance by an Actress and Best Performance by an Actor award.

The Jimmy Awards are brought to you by The Broadway League Foundation. Apples and Oranges Arts is the streaming and video production partner. The official media partner is WABC-TV.