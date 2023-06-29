World Premieres, New York Premieres & More Set for The Joyce Theater Fall '23/Winter '24 Season of International Dance

The Joyce Theater Foundation has revealed the complete calendar of performances from renowned U.S. and international dance companies slated for The Joyce Theater’s Fall ‘23/Winter ‘24 season. Across nearly six months of programming, audiences can expect over a dozen New York and world premieres from both long-established artists and burgeoning creators of dance. A range of styles from five of the seven continents by an extraordinary diverse roster of artists are represented on The Joyce stage in this sublime season, with influences from capoeira to Butoh, tap to contemporary, and movement native to countries around the world. As one of New York’s foremost homes for dance presentation, The Joyce continues to deliver in spades the best that world has to offer, from coast to coast in the U.S. and lauded companies from around the globe. With Joyce debuts and the return of some of the dance world’s most formidable artists, creators, and collaborators, the Fall ‘23/Winter ‘24 season at The Joyce promises the continuation of unparalleled artistry showcased for New Yorkers and visitors alike in the heart of Manhattan.

The new season launches with a momentous collaboration between three genre-defying artists for a Joyce Theater Production. Heart of Brick, a theatrical dance and music production that ponders on the spirit and magic of Black queer nightlife, features the first stage work of experimental R&B musician serpentwithfeet, multimedia art from Wu Tsang, and choreography by dance-theatre artist Raja Feather Kelly. Following this landmark joining of artistic forces is the always in-demand BalletX in a return engagement featuring all New York premieres. The Philadelphia-based company will present works from Princess Grace Award winner Darrell Grand Moultrie, former resident choreographer of Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater Jamar Roberts, and Resident Choreographer of Cincinnati Ballet Jennifer Archibald.

Not to be outdone, Kyle Marshall Choreography is set to make its Joyce premiere this coming season, also with a bill of three New York premieres, all creations of the company’s namesake choreographer. A joyous highlight on the program is Onyx, which commemorates the Black and Brown artists who spearheaded the revolutionary genre of Rock and Roll, featuring music from Little Richard, James Brown, Tina Turner, Sister Rosetta Tharpe, and more. Another debut comes from Hope Boykin. After two decades with Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater, Boykin continues her bold move from dancer to creator with States Of Hope, combining her influences and personal experiences in defining her own vocabulary of movement, voice, and style.

A host of other celebrated international companies will also take the stage in this season packed to the brim with breathtaking dance. Hailing from Burkina Faso, Olivier Tarpaga Dance Project gives voice to the refugees of its choreographer’s homeland in Once the dust settles, flowers bloom. Accompanied by live music, Tarpaga chronicles the stories of women and children fighting against oppressive systems deeply entrenched in the culture of the African Sahel region. Japan will also be represented at The Joyce this fall with the Tokyo-based Sankai Juku in a return engagement with one of the company’s newest works, KŌSAF. Known for the elegance and emotional depth fused with contemporary Butoh Japanese dance theatre, the company pays homage to the legacy of Butoh in this sublime visual spectacle. And Cuba’s Malpaso Dance Company makes one of its many return engagements during the fall season, continuing The Joyce’s longstanding commitment to bridging the gap between the two countries through cultural and artistic exchange.

Another pair of revered overseas companies will make their highly anticipated return to The Joyce in the Winter ‘24 portion of the upcoming season: Compagnie Hervé KOUBI and Sankofa Danzafro. The former, hailing from France drawing from its founder’s ancestral Algerian roots, uses the astonishing strength and kinetic energy of its dancers to full effect in Sol Invictus, named after humanity’s saving grace—the “invincible sun” deity. Colombia-based Sankofa Danzafro continues its mission to tell marginalized stories of the Afro-Colombian community through dance with Behind the South: Dances for Manuel. The evening-length work pays tribute to Colombian writer Manuel Zapata Olivella’s “Changó, el Gran Putas,” which documents the African diaspora in South America.

The 2023 holiday season gets underway after Thanksgiving with Dancing with Glass: The Piano Etudes—five new choreographic perspectives on the legendary solo piano works of Philip Glass— co-presented with Dance Reflections by Van Cleef & Arpels as part of its Festival in New York. Guest pianist Maki Namekawa, one of the world’s foremost interpreters of Glass’ music, will accompany works by Lucinda Childs, Chanon Judson of Urban Bush Women, Justin Peck, Brazilian tap artist Leonardo Sandoval, and Los Angeles-based choreographers Bobbi Jene Smith and Or Schraiber. The following week, six tap dancers and a live beatboxer skirt expectations and put their virtuosity on full display in Bzzz, an energizing evening directed by Caleb Teicher that is sure to bring audiences to their feet. In a return engagement, the dancer-illusionists of MOMIXtake The Joyce audiences into the new year with a program of astounding inventiveness and physical beauty, led by founder Moses Pendleton.

The Winter ‘24 portion of the season kicks off with the 8th annual American Dance Platform. One of The Joyce’s signature dance events, the week features some of the best dance from across the country, curated this season by Melanie George, current Associate Curator and Scholar-in-Residence at Jacob’s Pillow and Assistant Professor of Dance at Rutgers University. Immediately following, Brooklyn-based Ronald K. Brown/EVIDENCE takes over The Joyce for the company’s annual home season, featuring the founder’s seamless melding of traditional African dance and contemporary choreography in both Walking Out the Darkand Torch.

More artists and companies familiar to Joyce audiences are on tap to make return appearances throughout the season bursting with art and entertainment. The indomitable Twyla Tharp, whose company was last seen on The Joyce stage in 2017, brings her six decades of work in dance and movement to two weeks of performances that are sure to be a highlight of the season. COMPLEXIONS Contemporary Ballet and PHILADANCO! The Philadelphia Dance Company are also slated for return engagements this season. In addition to a world premiere by principal choreographer Dwight Rhoden set to the music of U2, the groundbreaking COMPLEXIONS will present works by guest choreographers Justin Peck, Abdul Latif, Ricardo Aramante, and Jenn Freeman. “New York’s favorite Philadelphians,” PHILADANCO!, will tap Christopher Rudd, Ray Mercer, Tommie-Waheed Evans, and Christopher Huggins for a program of four New York premieres.

Rounding out the season are a pair of works expansive in their scope and unprecedented in their cross-disciplinary collaboration. I Didn’t Come to Stay, an evening-length work from New York City-based Music From The Sole, captures tap, percussive dance, samba, house, and original live music in one fell swoop. Originally commissioned by Works & Process at the Guggenheim in 2020, the work sees Brazilian tap dancer and choreographer Leonardo Sandoval and bassist/composer Gregory Richardson explore tap’s Afro-Diasporic lineage, culminating in a Carnival fever dream that celebrates the joy and depth of Black dance and music. Bringing the season to a close is a North American premiere from renowned Swedish choreographer Pontus Lidberg. On the Nature of Rabbits explores the delicate balance between reality and imagination through the eyes of a young dancer beginning life anew in the city and searching for connection. To examine the lasting impact of childhood attachments and the complexities of desire, Lidberg collaborates with Emmy-Award winning animator Jason Carpenter, writer Adrian Guo Silver, and composer Stefan Levin, creating an immersive yet surreal world.

The following is a complete roster of companies who will appear at The Joyce Theater this fall and winter:

serpentwithfeet

Heart of Brick

A Joyce Theater Production

September 15-22

Tue-Wed 7:30pm, Thu-Fri 8pm, Sat 8pm, Sun 2pm

Curtain Chat: Wednesday, September 20

Tickets: $82; $62; $27; $17*

Three genre-defying artists join forces to tell the story of unpredictable romance and self-discovery in Heart of Brick, a theatrical dance and music production that ponders on the spirit and magic of Black queer nightlife. Experimental R&B musician serpentwithfeet embarks on his first theatrical stage work alongside multimedia artist Wu Tsang, whose art intertwines film, aesthetic performance, and political activism. Completing the team is choreographer Raja Feather Kelly, an artist whose surrealist aesthetics explore the intersections of popular culture and human desire. With a cast of seven dancers and live performance by serpentwithfeet, Heart of Brick follows the love that blossoms between two men in a Black gay nightclub. Beguilingly gentle and sincere, the work features music from serpentwithfeet’s newest album, weaving together music and dance into a theatrical experience.

BalletX

September 27-October 1

Wed 7:30pm, Thu-Fri 8pm, Sat 2pm & 8pm, Sun 2pm

Curtain Chat: Thursday, September 28

Family Matinee: Saturday, September 30 at 2pm

Tickets: $72; $52; $27; $17*

Philadelphia’s premier contemporary ballet company, BalletX returns to The Joyce with a program of three sensational New York premieres. Under the leadership of Artistic and Executive Director Christine Cox, the company has been hailed as an “epicenter of creation” (Dance Magazine), commissioning over 120 choreographers to create dance that is “fresh, inclusive, and connects to what people want” (Philadelphia Citizen). Former resident choreographer of Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater Jamar Roberts explores our constant quest for companionship in three swirling duets, set to the decadent music of pianist Don Shirley, in “Honey.” Princess Grace Award winner Darrell Grand Moultrie, one of the most sought-after choreographers, explores emotional human connection with “Sacred Impermanence.” Rounding out the program, Resident Choreographer of Cincinnati Ballet Jennifer Archibald’s “Exalt” honors the healing power of music in her trademark style of fusing street dance vernacular with classical ballet.

Olivier Tarpaga Dance Project

Once the dust settles, flowers bloom

October 3-8

Tue-Wed 7:30pm, Thu-Fri 8pm, Sat 2pm & 8pm, Sun 2pm

Curtain Chat: Wednesday, October 4

Family Matinee: Saturday, October 7 at 2pm

Tickets: $62; $42; $27; $17*

Hailing from Burkina Faso, choreographer and composer Olivier Tarpaga presents Once the dust settles, flowers bloom, an evening-length work that gives voice to the refugees of his homeland. Tarpaga addresses the fragility of individual autonomy in the wake of religious extremism, chronicling stories of women and children fighting against oppressive systems of violence. Honoring the courage and resilience of these populations, the work looks beyond tragedy by channeling strength and beauty, despite displacement. Performed to a live score composed by Tarpaga, Once the dust settles, flowers bloom offers the promise of hope through unity.

Malpaso Dance Company

A Joyce Theater Production

October 10-15

Tue-Wed 7:30pm, Thu-Fri 8pm, Sat 2pm & 8pm, Sun 2pm

Curtain Chat: Wednesday, October 11

Tickets: $72; $52; $27; $17*

As an Associate Company of Joyce Theater Productions, Malpaso Dance Company return to its second home for its eighth appearance. Established in 2012, Malpaso has become one of the most sought-after Cuban dance companies with an ever-growing international profile. Highlighting their dedication to nurturing Cuban artistic voices, the program will feature work primarily by Cuban choreographers. This special engagement includes the New York premiere of A Dancing Island, Artistic Director Osnel Delgado’s latest work which celebrates the social dances of Cuba from rumba to salsa and is set to a new score performed live by musicians from Cuba and the United States led by celebrated saxophonist and composer Ted Nash.

HopeBoykinDance

States Of Hope

A Joyce Theater Production

October 17-22

Tue-Wed 7:30pm, Thu-Fri 8pm, Sat 2pm & 8pm, Sun 2pm

Curtain Chat: Wednesday, October 18

Tickets: $72; $52; $27; $17*

Through States Of Hope, a fully scripted, evening-length, new dance theater work, Hope Boykin shares experiences and insights in a multifaceted excavation of self-discovery, reshaping, and renewal – a dance memoir of sorts. Eight vocal bodies, including Boykin as narrator, will bring her movementlanguage to life with an original score by Ali Jackson, poetic moments, and prose. This contemplative work and personal narrative is a vulnerable exploration of the artist’s life.

Sankai Juku

KŌSAo

October 24-November 5

Tue-Wed 7:30pm, Thu-Fri 8pm, Sat 2pm & 8pm, Sun 2pm

Curtain Chat: Wednesday, October 25

Tickets: $72; $52; $27; $17*

Founded in 1975, the Tokyo-based company Sankai Juku offers contemporary Butoh creations characterized by their elegance, refinement, and emotional depth. The troupe returns to The Joyce with KŌSAr, a compilation of reimagined excerpts from Sankai Juku’s vast repertoire. “By using no decor, only pure dance and the philosophical perception of images, I tried to bring everyone into my universe with as much curiosity as that which inhabited us at the first creation,” says choreographer and Sankai Juku founder Ushio Amagatsu. A sublime visual spectacle, KŌSA is a thought-provoking homage to the rich legacy of Japanese dance theater.

Kyle Marshall Choreography

November 8-12

Wed 7:30pm, Thu-Fri 8pm, Sat 8pm, Sun 2pm

Curtain Chat: Thursday, November 9

Tickets: $62; $42; $27; $17*

Founded in 2014, Kyle Marshall Choreography makes its Joyce debut with three New York premieres. Ruininvestigates humans’ physical relationship to sound and uses dynamic listening devices designed and monitored live by sound collaborator Cal Fish. Alice is a solo work about the spiritual journey to self-acceptance, dedicated to those on the verge of transformation, and guided by the music of Alice Coltrane. Onyx commemorates the Black and Brown artists who spearheaded the revolutionary genre of Rock and Roll, featuring a soundscape collage by Kwami Winfield, with samples from groundbreaking artists.

COMPLEXIONS Contemporary Ballet

November 14-26

Tue-Wed 7:30pm, Thu-Fri 8pm, Sat 2pm & 8pm, Sun 2pm

Curtain Chat: Wednesday, November 15

Family Matinee: Saturday, November 18 at 2pm

Tickets: $82; $62; $27; $17*

The groundbreaking COMPLEXIONS Contemporary Ballet celebrates its 29th season under the direction of co-founding Artistic Directors, Dwight Rhoden and Desmond Richardson. The program includes works by guest choreographers Justin Peck, Abdul Latif, Ricardo Aramante, and Jenn Freeman. A premiere by COMPLEXIONS Principal Choreographer Dwight Rhoden, set to the raw acoustic music of U2, rounds out the program. MacArthur “Genius” Fellow and celebrated poetjournalist, Aaron Dworkin will make his debut as COMPLEXIONS’ Poet-in-Residence during the engagement.

Dancing with Glass: The Piano Etudes

November 28-December 10

Tue-Wed 7:30pm, Thu-Fri 8pm, Sat 8pm, Sun 2pm

Curtain Chat: Wednesday, November 29

Tickets: $82; $62; $27; $17*

Over the course of his illustrious career, renowned composer Philip Glass conceived The Etudes as a set of solo piano works to expand his piano technique. Now amongst Glass’ most popular works, The Etudes have garnered performances and interpretations from artists worldwide. In Dancing with Glass, five new choreographic perspectives on The Etudes will be presented alongside a performance by guest pianist Maki Namekawa, one of the world’s foremost interpreters of Glass’ music. The evening will feature works by post-modern innovator Lucinda Childs, Chanon Judson of Urban Bush Women, Justin Peck of New York City Ballet, Brazilian tap artist Leonardo Sandoval, and Los Angeles-based choreographers Bobbi Jene Smith and Or Schraiber.

Bzzz

A Joyce Theater Production

December 12-17

Tue-Wed 7:30pm, Thu-Fri 8pm, Sat 2pm & 8pm, Sun 2pm

Curtain Chat: Wednesday, December 13

Family Matinee: Saturday, December 16 at 2pm

Tickets: $72; $52; $27; $17*

Bzzz, a captivating collision of tap dance and beatboxing, explores the boundless rhythmic potential of sound. Created by Caleb Teicher (director of the hit show SW!NG OUT), Bzzz is a virtuosic and witty adventure through two highly imaginative art forms. This newly expanded evening-length work features a cast of six all-star tap dancers alongside world-champion beatboxers Chris Celiz and Gene Shinozaki.

MOMIX

December 19-January 7

Tue-Wed 7:30pm, Thu-Fri 8pm, Sat 2pm & 8pm, Sun 2pm

Curtain Chat: Wednesday, December 20

Family Matinee: Saturday, December 23 at 2pm

Tickets: $82; $62; $27; $17*

This holiday season, Moses Pendleton’s wildly popular MOMIX returns to The Joyce for three weeks with a magical collection of the company’s most striking creations. “Every ride is an incredible, unforgettable journey” (Broadway World), sure to surprise, seduce, and excite. Join us on a surreal journey through the MOMIX universe and witness mesmerizing images from over 40 years of work.

American Dance Platform

January 9-14

Tue-Wed 7:30pm, Thu-Fri 8pm, Sat 8pm, Sun 2pm

Tickets: $72; $52; $27; $17*

Experience some of the best dance across the country with The Joyce Theater's eighth annual American Dance Platform, dedicated to the memory of The Harkness Foundation’s Theodore S. Bartwink, a Joyce Theater Foundation Trustee from 1993 to 2014.

The American Dance Platform will feature one company per program selected by a guest curator, and each program will be performed twice during the course of the week. For the eighth edition of ADP, The Joyce has selected dramaturg, educator, choreographer, and scholar Melanie George as the curator. Founder of Jazz Is… Dance Project and an Associate Curator and Scholar-In-Residence at Jacob’s Pillow, George is an Assistant Professor of Dance at Rutgers University and the 2021 recipient of the Outstanding Leadership Award from the National Dance Education Organization.

January 16-21

Tue-Wed 7:30pm, Thu-Fri 8pm, Sat 2pm & 8pm, Sun 2pm

Curtain Chat: Wednesday, January 17

Family Matinee: Saturday, January 20 at 2pm

Tickets: $72; $52; $27; $17*

Founded in 1985 and based in Brooklyn, Ronald K. Brown/EVIDENCE seamlessly melds traditional African and Afro-Cuban dance with contemporary choreography and spoken word. The company returns for its home season at The Joyce with Walking Out the Dark (2001), a hauntingly beautiful quartet mirroring conversations amongst family, friends, and lovers. Created after his first visit to Cuba in 2000, the work is a rare, intimate work within Brown’s repertory. Remounted by EVIDENCE alumni Clarice Young and Shani Collins, the return of Walking Out the Dark features original music from singer and percussionist Philip Hamilton. The program will also feature Torch (2012), a work created as a celebration of perseverance and self-determination, set to the music of various artists including DJ Zinhle. With a prolific career spanning almost 40 years, "Brown is one of a handful of choreographers rethinking what dance can do” (The New York Times).

Compagnie Hervé KOUBI

Sol Invictus

January 23-28

Tue-Wed 7:30pm, Thu-Fri 8pm, Sat 2pm & 8pm, Sun 2pm

Curtain Chat: Wednesday, January 24

Family Matinee: Sunday, January 28 at 2pm

Tickets: $72; $52; $27; $17*

Led by the imaginative choreographer Hervé Koubi, Compagnie Hervé KOUBI returns to New York with a mesmerizing mix of break dance, acrobatics, and capoeira in Sol Invictus. Named after the “invincible Sun” deity, the work upholds love as the guarantor of peace, that despite fracture, communion emerges as humanity’s saving grace. The music score includes a composition by Swedish composer Mikael Karlsson, with excerpts by Steve Reich and digital composer Maxime Bodson. “I want to talk about light, solidarity, and those bonds that unite us,” says Koubi. “Here, the sun and the dance will emerge victorious.”

Music From The Sole

I Didn’t Come to Stay

January 30-February 4

Tue-Wed 7:30pm, Thu-Fri 8pm, Sat 2pm & 8pm, Sun 2pm

Curtain Chat: Wednesday, January 31

Family Matinee: Saturday, February 3 at 2pm

Tickets: $72; $52; $27; $17*

Tap, percussive dance, samba, house, and original live music come together in I Didn’t Come to Stay, an evening-length work from New York City-based Music From The Sole. Commissioned by Works & Process at the Guggenheim in 2020, the piece was first supported through a pioneering bubble residency in summer 2020. In this work, Brazilian tap dancer and choreographer Leonardo Sandoval and bassist/composer Gregory Richardson lead eight dancers and a five-piece band in a performance that explores tap’s lineage and connections to other Afro-Diasporic forms. Conceived as a Carnival fever dream, I Didn’t Come to Stayembraces shared roots across the diaspora to reflect on what shapes their cultural and artistic identity, and celebrates the joy, depth, and virtuosity of Black dance and music.

PHILADANCO! The Philadelphia Dance Company

February 6-10

Tue-Wed 7:30pm, Thu-Fri 8pm, Sat 2pm & 8pm

Curtain Chat: Wednesday, February 7

Family Matinee: Saturday, February 10 at 2pm

Tickets: $72; $52; $27; $17*

For over 50 years, PHILADANCO! The Philadelphia Dance Company has championed innovation, creativity, and the preservation of African-American traditions in dance. Founded by Joan Myers Brown and affectionately known as “New York’s favorite Philadelphians,” the company returns with a program of four works by Christopher Rudd, Ray Mercer, Tommie-Waheed Evans, and Christopher Huggins.

Twyla Tharp Dance

February 13-25

Tue-Wed 7:30pm, Thu-Fri 8pm, Sat 2pm & 8pm, Sun 2pm

Curtain Chat: Wednesday, February 14

Family Matinee: Saturday, February 17 at 2pm

Tickets: $82; $62; $27; $17*

With boundary-breaking creative vision, revolutionary choreographer Twyla Tharp continues to expand her artistic range with two world premieres at The Joyce Theater. Her company, Twyla Tharp Dance, also offers a classic work, characterized by Tharp’s wit, technical precision, and joyful ease. Unpredictable and dynamic, Tharp’s creations solidify her place as one of the century’s most innovative choreographers.

Sankofa Danzafro

Behind the South: Dances for Manuel (Detrás del Sur: Danzas para Manuel)

February 27-March 3

Tue-Wed 7:30pm, Thu-Fri 8pm, Sat 2pm & 8pm, Sun 2pm

Curtain Chat: Wednesday, February 28

Family Matinee: Sunday, March 3 at 2pm

Tickets: $72; $52; $27; $17*

Based in Colombia, Sankofa Danzafro promotes the legacy and traditions of the Afro-Colombian community, using dance to retell marginalized histories. Led by Artistic Director Rafael Palacios, Sankofa means "to return to the root," an African philosophy that proposes that the past is a lens through which to view the present. In Behind the South: Dances for Manuel (Detrás del Sur: Danzas para Manuel), the company pays tribute to Colombian writer Manuel Zapata Olivella’s “Changó, el Gran Putas,” which documents the African diaspora in South America. In five acts, the work celebrates the vital force of the muntu (the African people) and their use of the dancing body and music as ritual to invoke Changó, the son of Yemaja and the mother goddess, protector of birth in the Yoruba tradition.

On The Nature Of Rabbits

March 6-10

Wed 7:30pm, Thu-Fri 8pm, Sat 8pm, Sun 2pm

Curtain Chat: Thursday, March 7

Tickets: $62; $42; $27; $17*

Swedish choreographer Pontus Lidberg makes his return to The Joyce with the North American premiere of On The Nature Of Rabbits, a contemplation of the delicate balance between reality and imagination. Based on the true story of a young dancer embarking on life in a new city, the work interweaves a search for connection with a reflection on our relationship with nature in a time of rapid change. Lidberg collaborates with Emmy-Award winning animator Jason Carpenter, writer Adrian Guo Silver, and composer Stefan Levin to create an immersive, yet surreal world. On The Nature of Rabbits examines the lasting impact of childhood attachments and the complexities of desire.

* Listed prices include ticket fees for online and phone orders. Reduced ticket fees available for purchases made in person at The Joyce Theater box office.

* * *

CURTAIN CHATS

The Joyce Theater holds free post-performance dialogues with artistic directors and/or company members following designated performances. These dialogues are open to all audience members attending that evening’s performance.

FAMILY MATINEES

The Joyce invites young audiences and grown-ups to experience renowned companies together and to enjoy a special opportunity to meet the artists following the performances. Kids’ tickets are only $10. All children must be accompanied by an adult. Kids (ages 6-14) attending at least three family matinees automatically become Joyce Junior members and save 40% on the price of their tickets—that’s $10 reduced to only $6. Joyce Junior members get a special backstage tour of The Joyce, a t-shirt, and gift coupons, created just for them.

This fall/winter season’s Family Matinee series is as follows (Kids (ages 6-14) must be accompanied by an adult):

FAMILY MATINEE PERFORMANCES

BalletX

Saturday, September 30 at 2pm

Olivier Tarpaga Dance Project

Saturday, October 7 at 2pm

COMPLEXIONS Contemporary Ballet

Saturday, November 18 at 2pm

Bzzz

Saturday, December 16 at 2pm

MOMIX

Saturday, December 23 at 2pm

Ronald K. Brown/EVIDENCE

Saturday, January 20 at 2pm

Compagnie Hervé KOUBI

Sunday, January 28 at 2pm

Music From The Sole

Saturday, February 3 at 2pm

PHILADANCO!

Saturday, February 10 at 2pm

Twyla Tharp Dance

Saturday, February 17 at 2pm

Sankofa Danzafro

Sunday, March 3 at 2pm

ABOUT The Joyce Theater

The Joyce Theater Foundation (“The Joyce,” Executive Director, Linda Shelton), a non-profit organization, has proudly served the dance community for almost four decades. Under the direction of founders Cora Cahan and Eliot Feld, Ballet Tech Foundation acquired and renovated the Elgin Theater in Chelsea. Opening as The Joyce Theater in 1982, it was named in honor of Joyce Mertz, beloved daughter of LuEsther T. Mertz. It was LuEsther’s clear, undaunted vision and abundant generosity that made it imaginable and ultimately possible to build the theater. Ownership was secured by The Joyce in 2015. The theater is one of the only theaters built by dancers for dance and has provided an intimate and elegant home for over 400 U.S.-based and international companies. The Joyce has also expanded its reach beyond its Chelsea home through off-site presentations at venues ranging in scope from Lincoln Center’s David H. Koch Theater, to Brooklyn’s Invisible Dog Art Center, and to outdoor programming in spaces such as Hudson River Park. To further support the creation of new work, The Joyce maintains longstanding commissioning and residency programs. Local students and teachers (K–12th grade) benefit from its school program, and family and adult audiences get closer to dance with access to artists. The Joyce’s annual season of about 48 weeks of dance now includes over 340 performances – both digital and in-person – for audiences in excess of 150,000.

TICKET PRICES AND MEMBER INFORMATION

To become a Joyce Member, ticket buyers simply purchase tickets to four different companies at the same time and they automatically save 25% on tickets (not applicable for $10 or $20 tickets). Joyce Members are entitled to the 25% discount on additional tickets purchased throughout the season. For more information on becoming a Joyce Member, please visit www.Joyce.org or call JoyceCharge at 212-242-0800. Single tickets go on sale to the general public on July 13, 2023. Single ticket prices range from $12-$82. Tickets can be purchased by calling JoyceCharge at 212- 242-0800, in person at the Box Office (Monday - Sunday 12-6pm), or online by visiting www.Joyce.org. Please note: ticket prices are subject to change. The Joyce Theater is located at 175 Eighth Avenue (at 19th Street).