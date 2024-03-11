World Music Institute to Present Israel Fernández & Diego Del Morao

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



See flamenco sensation Israel Fernández, live at Kaufman Music Center in Manhattan. Known for his unique style and powerful performances, Fernández is co-presenting with Flamenco Festival New York.

Israel Fernández is one of the most celebrated young flamenco performers in Spain today, a powerful singer, renowned for infusing the genre with his own unique personality and flair. Born into a Roma family in Toledo, Fernández made his recording debut in 2008 at the age of 18. El País declared him "the voice that sings the present and the future of flamenco". Fernández has released five albums including Amor and Pura Sangre which were nominated for Best Flamenco Album at the Latin GRAMMYS in 2021 and 2023 . More recently, Fernández has worked with Spanish musician/producer El Guincho (ROSALíA, FKA twigs) and guitarist Diego del Morao on a range of single releases such as "La Inocencia"and "En La Feria De La Bamera". WMI welcomes Israel back to NYC after presenting him at Joe's Pub to a sold out audience in 2019.

About Flamenco Festival New York:

Flamenco Festival started its mission in 2001 in New York City, and is now the largest platform for flamenco in the international cultural scene. Founded by Miguel Marín, the Festival has reached an audience of more than 1.6 million people and presented more than 170 companies in 1,350 performances.

Flamenco Festival has brought some of the finest flamenco creations to theaters in 112 cities around the globe, contributing to flamenco becoming an important component of the seasons of the world´s most prestigious theaters, such NY City Center, Carnegie Hall, London Sadler´s Wells, the Arsht Center in Miami, Walt Disney Concert Hall in Los Angeles, the Boston Opera House, the Sydney Opera House, National Performing Arts Center in Beijing, Stanislavski Theater in Moscow, Bunkamura in Tokyo, and Esplanade in Singapore.

Performance Details:

Kaufman Music Center

29 West 67th Street - Manhattan

7 PM - Doors | 8 PM - Show

Thursday, March 14

Tiered Pricing: $45 - $65

Seated Show

Co-presented with Flamenco Festival New York