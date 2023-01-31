World Music Institute to Present Bembona With Afrodominicano And Ultraviolet in February

With her community-oriented and afro-diasporic approach, Puerto Rican-Panamanian Bembona has established herself as a singular voice in the landscape of New York nightlife. In her youth, Bembona's family introduced her to an eclectic collection of sounds, including Fania records, R&B, boleros, and merengue. Bembona developed a deep appreciation for the heyday of Latinx music in the Bronx and Brooklyn, an influence that still shapes her sound today.

Afrodominicano is a Latin Fusion band playing what they call Afro Caribbean soul. Blending traditional folkloric roots music from the Dominican Republic with afro-beats, reggae, calypso, samba, funk, punk rock and other Caribbean rhythms, AfroDomincano plays original songs written and arranged by the band with a few classics they grew up listening to as Dominicans living in the U.S.A. Bronx-based DJ and longtime collaborator with Bembona and Afrodominicano, Ultraviolet joins them throughout the night.

This event is curated by Lia Camille Crockett of NYC's own Parcha Presentscollective. Inspired by the sonic collisions that blast from car stereos on the streets of New York and Puerto Rico, Parcha Presents creates spaces for musical discovery and radical joy, celebrating Afro-diasporic artists as our guides.

Performance Details:

Saturday, February 25th, 2023 at Nublu

Nublu - 151 Avenue C, Manhattan

Doors and| Show: 9:00 PM

Tickets: $20 Advance | $25 Day of Show

Standing Room Only