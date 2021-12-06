World Music Institute to Present Aurelio Martinez & The Garifuna Soul Band At (le) Poisson Rouge

Singer-songwriter, guitarist, percussionist, and political activist, Aurelio Martinez is one of Central America's most gifted performers. Born in Honduras into a family of talented paranda musicians, the artist is today known as the Cultural Ambassador of the Garifuna nation. Together, with his band Garifuna Soul, Aurelio has taken Garifuna music around the world, with multiple international tours and four acclaimed solo albums released since 2004. The most recent, 2017's Darandi was recorded at Peter Gabriel's famed Real World Studios in the UK.

The Garifuna, also known as The Garinagu, are people of Amerindian and West African descent who live along the coasts of Belize, Guatemala, Nicaragua, and Honduras. While deeply rooted in the mix of African, Caribbean, and Latin sounds that make up the traditional repertoire of Garifuna music, Aurelio is carrying this rich culture into the future. Aurelio will be joined by NYC's own Wabafu Garifuna Dance Company. This Bronx-based ensemble represents the Garifuna community in New York, and is dedicated to preserving and sharing the rich Garifuna culture nationwide through live music, song, drama, and dance.

PERFORMANCE DETAILS:

Thursday, December 16 Featuring Wabafu Garifuna Dance Company ORIGINS SERIES Aurelio Martinez & The Garifuna Soul Band Thursday, December 16, 2021 Doors: 6:30PM | Wabafu Garifuna Dance Co: 7:30PM |Aurelio Martinez & Garifuna Soul: 8:30PM (le) poisson rouge 158 Bleecker St Manhattan Tickets: $20 first 100 tickets | $25 GA Advance | $35 GA Day of Show | $45 VIP includes reserved seating.

For more information visit: https://lpr.com/