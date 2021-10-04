World Music Institute Presents Daymé Arocena  at (le) Poisson Rouge

Daymé Arocena will perform on Thursday, November 11 at (le) poisson rouge.

Doors: 7PM | Show: 8PM

158 Bleecker St Manhattan

Tickets: $25 First 100 GA tickets | $30 Advanced GA | $35 Day of Show | $50 VIP - reserved seating

Cuban singer Daymé Arocena made a big splash in 2015, with her international debut album Nueva Era, which garnered extensive critical acclaim in North America and Europe.

Born in Havana in 1992, Daymé was accepted at nine years old into one of the country's prestigious music schools, and studied a choir-directing course rooted in Western classical tradition. At the same time, she grew up steeped in Afro-Cuban musical and religion at home - where she absorbed the rites and rituals of the Yoruba spiritual practice of Santeria. She began performing semi-professionally when she was eight years old; at the age of 14, she became the lead singer of the band Los Primos, and in her 20s she helped create the all-female jazz ensemble Alami.

Today, Daymé is an international icon; a singer, composer, and choir director who seamlessly embodies Cuba's intertwined musical currents: Western classical tradion, jazz, and the deep reservoir of Afro-Cuban sounds.

Dayme Arocena will also join WMI online, on Monday, November 8th, as part of our free, ongoing virtual series, WMI Plus At Home. Click Here For Event Info In a conversation with award-winning music writer and author Ned Sublette, Daymé will welcome us into her studio and home and will share music and stories about her musical journey. Daymé will also answer attendee questions at the end of the session.

