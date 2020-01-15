World Ice Events, LLC Announce Unique Shows
World Ice Events, LLC (https://worldiceevents.com/) has become renowned for its unique and vibrant figure skating shows and presentations for private clients. World Ice Events has the capability to utilize portable synthetic ice in order to generate "Pop-Up" rinks for shows, parties, corporate events, skate camps and public skating in any venue at any time.
Working with clientele of all sizes, World Ice Events showcases World Class and Olympic figure skaters, spectacular costumes and special effects in order to create one of-a-kind productions. It is no surprise that World Ice Events was chosen to launch the "The Rink" at the grand opening of the five-billion-dollar American Dream Mall.
World Ice Events was founded by Rosanna (Rosie) Tovi, a U.S. Figure Skating National, International and Double Gold Medalist. She has been inducted into the Skating Club of Lake Placid, Olympic Center Hall of Fame, The Professional Skaters Association Honor Roll of Coaches, and certified through U.S. Figure Skating and The Professional Skaters Association.
"World Ice Events gives audiences a glimpse in to the amazing world of figure skating, inspiring newcomers to the sport as well as just having fun" commented Tovi.
