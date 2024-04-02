Works & Process At The Guggenheim Presents HISTORY OF THE BEATBOX HOUSE

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Works & Process presents History of The Beatbox House on Monday, April 8, 2024 at 7pm at the Guggenheim's Peter B. Lewis Theater, 1071 Fifth Avenue, NY. Tickets $35 to Choose-What-You-Pay.

The Beatbox House is a collective of world champion beatboxers including Amit Bhowmick, Chris Celiz, Neil "NaPoM" Meadows, Gene Shinozaki, and Kenny Urban. Beatboxing is growing into a global phenomenon branching out from its hip-hop roots. Through education, performance, and collaboration, the collective is rebranding the art as a new form of music, pushing the boundaries of the possibilities of the human voice. They were recently featured in the New York Times and represented the U.S. State Department with a tour of Indonesia and Singapore through the storied American Music Abroad Program. For one night only, learn more about this growing art form and these pioneering artists.

History of The Beatbox House has received Works & Process LaunchPAD residency support at ArtYard (2024), Chautauqua Institution (2023), and Guild Hall William P Rayner Artist-in-Residence program (2023), and grants from New Music USA and Mid Atlantic Arts Foundation.

TICKETS

To purchase tickets, visit https://www.worksandprocess.org/calendar/works-and-process-at-the-guggenheim-history-of-the-beatbox-house.

ABOUT WORKS & PROCESS

A non-profit without walls, Works & Process champions performing artists and their creative process from studio to stage. We platform artists from the world's largest organizations and amplify underrecognized performing arts cultures. We provide rare, longitudinal, and fully-funded creative residencies, and commissioning support. We present at the Guggenheim Museum, Lincoln Center, and The New York Public Library for the Performing Arts, with the Jerome Robbins Dance Division. Each summer Works & Process curates and presents free dance programs with City Parks Foundation's SummerStage and NYC Parks.

Works & Process LaunchPAD "Process as Destination" provides artists multi-week residencies with 24/7 studio availability, on-site housing, health insurance enrollment access, industry-leading fees, and transportation to residency partners spanning counties in New Jersey, New York, and Massachusetts.