Words From The Wings: BETWEEN THE LINES' Wren Rivera Shares Their 'Bizarre' Vocal Warmups, and More

BroadwayWorld is bringing you Words From the Wings, a new series of interviews that take fans behind the scenes of some of their favorite Broadway stars' backstage routines!

Today we're chatting with Wren Rivera from Between the Lines, who shared their "bizarre" vocal warmup routine and more! Check out their answers below!

What's the first thing you do when you arrive to the theatre?

The first thing I'm doing when I get to the theatre is booking it to the call sheet/sign-in sheet. If I don't sign in immediately, I will forget. Thank you to every stage manager ever.

What's the last thing you do before you go on stage?

The last thing I do before going on stage is a combination of using the bathroom and doing a bizarre vocal warmup that consists of trills of every kind and siren wails. I can only imagine what It's like to have to be around for that.

What's your must-have backstage snack?

My must-have backstage snack is some kind of fruit. Specifically, watermelon if it's in season.

Pre-show ritual that others may think is weird?

I'm not sure that it is so much strange, but I do brush my teeth before every show. A nice refreshment and restart!

What are five must-haves in your dressing room?

A vocal humidifier, some headphones, chapstick, something cozy to wear, and a book.

What's your favorite moment from the show to watch from the wings?

My favorite moment to watch is Will Burton doing Out Of Character. What. A. Star.

What has been your favorite backstage moment in your time with this show so far?

The best moment backstage is listening to the audience's reaction to Vicki Lewis performing Mr. Darcy. The more outrageous the audience, the more fun we're having too!

Check out photos of Rivera at the Majestic Theatre below!

Photo Credit: Jennifer Broski

About Wren Rivera

Wren Rivera (they/them/theirs) is a non-binary actor, singer, and dancer from Hoffman Estates, Illinois. Wren was last seen in Jagged Little Pill on Broadway in the ensemble and as a Jo cover. Previous to that, Wren took the stage at New York City Center for Sutton Foster's Bring Me to Light Concert alongside Raúl Esparza, Joaquina Kalukago, and Kelli O'Hara. They were most recently on AppleTV+'s "WeCrashed."

About Between the Lines

BETWEEN THE LINES is an empowering and enchanting new musical for anyone who has ever sought to find their place in the world. An outsider in a new town and a new school, Delilah seeks comfort in the pages of her favorite book, where she feels heard and understood by the handsome Prince Oliver. But as the lines between fantasy and reality begin to blur in both extraordinary and astonishing ways, Delilah discovers how to find her place in the real world while keeping her dreams alive.

Produced by Daryl Roth (Kinky Boots, Indecent) and based on the novel by international bestselling author Jodi Picoult and Samantha van Leer, Between the Lines stars Arielle Jacobs as Delilah, Jake David Smith as Prince Oliver, Vicki Lewis as Ms. Winx/Jessamyn Jacobs/Mrs. Brown/Kyrie, Hillary Fisher as Allie/Princess Seraphima, Will Burton as Frump/Ryan, Jerusha Cavazos as Janice/Marina, John Rapson as Dr. Ducharme/Rapskulio, Wren Rivera as Jules/Ondine, Sean Stack as Martin/Troll/Dad/Delivery Person, and Julia Murney as Grace/Queen Maureen. They are joined by understudies Heather Ayers, Dan Hoy, Martin Landry and Aubrey Matalon.

Directed by two-time Tony Award nominee Jeff Calhoun (Newsies) and choreographed by Paul McGill (The Legend of Georgia McBride), Between the Lines features a book by Timothy Allen McDonald (Jim Henson's Emmet Otter's Jug-Band Christmas) and music & lyrics by Elyssa Samsel & Kate Anderson (Apple TV+'s "Central Park"), in their New York theatre debuts.