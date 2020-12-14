Woolly Mammoth Theatre Company Launches Fellowship Program in Partnership With Lin-Manuel Miranda's Family Fund

Woolly Mammoth Theatre Company, a national leader in the creation of innovative theatre, is launching a transformative fellowship program in partnership and with a lead gift from the Miranda Family Fund, Lin-Manuel Miranda's family philanthropic fund.

This ambitious new program is designed to provide talented candidates from historically excluded communities, especially Black, Indigenous, and People of Color, with the resources and training necessary to build their careers as arts administrators or theatre technicians. Each fellowship is structured as a paid year-long department-specific position with benefits (including health insurance), and a housing stipend. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the inaugural fellowships will take place over one and a half years and begin as remote positions in Winter 2021.

Woolly Mammoth is committed to rooting out oppressive practices in the American theatre that have resulted in inequities and harm towards many would-be theatre makers. One such field-wide practice that rewards privilege and discourages inclusivity is the hiring of unpaid interns and apprentices -- thus creating one of many barriers to entering the theatre industry. The Miranda Family Fellows Program will disrupt this system by compensating fellows a full-time salary plus providing a housing stipend of $800/mo, and health care benefits. Through this exciting model, Woolly Mammoth and the Miranda Family Fund are shining a light on the need for greater equity, diversity, inclusion, and access behind the scenes in the American theatre, and creating a new point of entry into the field for the next generation of arts leaders.

Alongside the opportunity to be embedded in the organization, participants will also receive ongoing professional development opportunities. These include mentorships with industry leaders, so they might identify opportunities to explore their specific areas of interest, as well as receive valuable career guidance. In order to deepen their analysis of equity, diversity, inclusion and access, and the role arts organizations can play in furthering movements for social justice, fellows will receive anti-racism and anti-oppression training and access to affinity spaces. Fellows will also receive coaching to support them in developing an effective leadership style grounded in their values. There will be opportunities for peer networking, particularly as a part of the larger network of Miranda Family Fellows.

While we ultimately seek to expand these fellowships to all Woolly Mammoth Departments, the inaugural cohort of Miranda Family Fellowships will be available in the Connectivity, New Work, and Production Departments.

Eligibility:

Can commit to the entire 16 month fellowship timeline (March 2021 - June 2022)

Can commit to at least 40 hours a week (including possible evenings and weekend meetings) for scheduled in-person and/or virtual events

Theatre experience (can be at the university, community and/or professional level)

Applicants cannot be enrolled in a university B.A, B.F.A., M.F.A., or M.A. program during the fellowship period.

Be at least 21 years old

Applicants are NOT required to have a university degree.

Fellowships will begin virtually due to the pandemic, as soon as it is possible to do so safely, fellow must be committed to relocating to Washington, DC

How To Apply:

All application materials must be submitted electronically to resumes@woollymammoth.net according to the specifications listed below. Woolly is not responsible for formatting errors or incomplete applications. Applications received in hardcopy via mail or fax will not be accepted (but will be recycled). All materials should be submitted in PDF Format.

Deadline to apply is Thursday, January 7th at 11:59pm.