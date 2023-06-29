Woman In Motion Presents FIND YOUR WAY, July 8-9

Woman in Motion presents Find Your Way, an evening of dance filled with passion, individuality, and collaborations between female-identifying artists. The shows will take place on Saturday, July 8th and Sunday, July 9th at 7PM at The Citigroup Theater at the Ailey Studios.

The evening will showcase 10 original works by Sara Brians, Courtney Cochran, Jenifer Dillow, Danielle Diniz, Katie Drablos, Lisa Harvie, Laura Katherine Kaufman, Tiffany Mangulabnan, Ai Toyoshima, and Claire Van Bever.

Woman in Motion, a multifaceted dance company with both jazz and balletic elements, aims to bridge the gap between the concert dance and musical theater worlds by producing shows with a variety of dance styles. Co-Directors, Laura Kaufman and Rachel Thalman, will be dancing alongside Emily Cardea, Taylor Habershaw, Mary Kate Hartung, Irene Hwang, SarahGrace Mariani, Colby Marie, Mallory Pettee, Austin Sora, and Kara Walsh.

The program has something for everyone, from ballet, to jazz, to musical theater, contemporary, and beyond. Tickets can be purchased at Click Here.