Woman In Motion Presents FIND YOUR WAY, July 8-9

The program has something for everyone, from ballet, to jazz, to musical theater, contemporary, and beyond.

By: Jun. 29, 2023

POPULAR

What's Coming to Broadway in Summer/Fall 2023 Photo 1 What's Coming to Broadway in Summer/Fall 2023
Stroker, Frost, Herrod, Feldman, Courtney & Boniello Join the Cast of RENT at the Kennedy Photo 2 Stroker, Frost, Herrod, Feldman, Courtney Boniello Join RENT Concert
Lauren A. Marchand and Langston Lee Win Top Prizes At The 2023 Jimmy Awards! Photo 3 Winners Announced For the 2023 Jimmy Awards!
Video: Get A First Look At The 2023 Jimmy Awards Opening Number Featuring Tunes From KIMBE Photo 4 Video: Get A First Look At The Jimmy Awards Opening Number!

Woman In Motion Presents FIND YOUR WAY, July 8-9

Woman In Motion Presents FIND YOUR WAY, July 8-9

Woman in Motion presents Find Your Way, an evening of dance filled with passion, individuality, and collaborations between female-identifying artists. The shows will take place on Saturday, July 8th and Sunday, July 9th at 7PM at The Citigroup Theater at the Ailey Studios.

The evening will showcase 10 original works by Sara Brians, Courtney Cochran, Jenifer Dillow, Danielle Diniz, Katie Drablos, Lisa Harvie, Laura Katherine Kaufman, Tiffany Mangulabnan, Ai Toyoshima, and Claire Van Bever.

Woman in Motion, a multifaceted dance company with both jazz and balletic elements, aims to bridge the gap between the concert dance and musical theater worlds by producing shows with a variety of dance styles. Co-Directors, Laura Kaufman and Rachel Thalman, will be dancing alongside Emily Cardea, Taylor Habershaw, Mary Kate Hartung, Irene Hwang, SarahGrace Mariani, Colby Marie, Mallory Pettee, Austin Sora, and Kara Walsh.

The program has something for everyone, from ballet, to jazz, to musical theater, contemporary, and beyond. Tickets can be purchased at Click Here.




RELATED STORIES

1
NEW YORK, NEW YORK A Cast Album Done Right Photo
NEW YORK, NEW YORK A Cast Album Done Right

NEW YORK, NEW YORK ORIGINAL BROADWAY CAST RECORDING is a 2023 release on the Wine and Peaches Label, available on streaming platforms, with discs and vinyl to come!

2
Review Roundup: A STRANGE LOOP Arrives in London Photo
Review Roundup: A STRANGE LOOP Arrives in London

A Strange Loop has officially transferred from Broadway to London’s Barbican Theatre for a one-time-only 12-week limited season. Let's see what the critics had to say.

3
Amber Iman & More Join Williamstown Theatre Festival Photo
Amber Iman & More Join Williamstown Theatre Festival

Amber Iman, Ruben Santiago-Hudson, Annie Golden and more will be featured in Williamstown Theatre Festival's Fridays@3 reading series.

4
Video: First Look at INTO THE WOODS at Pittsburgh CLO Photo
Video: First Look at INTO THE WOODS at Pittsburgh CLO

Get a first look at footage of Patti Murin, Carolee Carmello and more in Into the Woods at Pittsburgh CLO!

More Hot Stories For You

Review Roundup: A STRANGE LOOP Arrives in LondonReview Roundup: A STRANGE LOOP Arrives in London
Amber Iman, Ruben Santiago-Hudson, Annie Golden & More to be Featured in Williamstown Theatre Festival ReadingsAmber Iman, Ruben Santiago-Hudson, Annie Golden & More to be Featured in Williamstown Theatre Festival Readings
Video: First Look at Patti Murin, Carolee Carmello & More in INTO THE WOODS at Pittsburgh CLOVideo: First Look at Patti Murin, Carolee Carmello & More in INTO THE WOODS at Pittsburgh CLO
Photos: Go Inside Opening Night of HAMLET at Free Shakespeare in the ParkPhotos: Go Inside Opening Night of HAMLET at Free Shakespeare in the Park

Videos

Lights, Camera, Anagrams! with Olivia Elease Hardy: Questions with the Cast Video Lights, Camera, Anagrams! with Olivia Elease Hardy: Questions with the Cast
First Look at EVITA at American Repertory Theater Video
First Look at EVITA at American Repertory Theater
Broadway Comes Out to Celebrate 50 Years of TKTS Video
Broadway Comes Out to Celebrate 50 Years of TKTS
Watch Highlights from the 18th Annual Broadway Junior Student Celebration Video
Watch Highlights from the 18th Annual Broadway Junior Student Celebration
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel SHOP BROADWAY
KIMBERLY AKIMBO
SWEENEY TODD
Ticket CentralPixel CHARM AVIATION
HADESTOWN
GOOD NIGHT, OSCAR

Recommended For You