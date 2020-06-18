Winners and Finalists of Taylor Louderman's WRITE OUT LOUD 2020 to be Presented in VIRTUAL JAM

The WRITE OUT LOUD team will present a VIRTUAL JAM, celebrating the 2020 contest winners and finalists, hosted by Taylor Louderman on Friday, June 26th at 6PM EST.

Write Out Loud is back! Now in its second year, Write Out Loud is an annual celebration of new musical theatre writers. With over 1000 song submissions to date, the virtual concert introducing the 2020 winners will be held over private broadcast on Youtube Live, and tickets may be reserved via donation to the Dramatists Guild Foundation on DonorUP.

The virtual concert is hosted by Taylor Louderman (Mean Girls, Bring it On) with musical direction by Ben Rauhala (Broadway Princess Party). Write Out Loud is produced by Hannah Kloepfer, Sarah Glugatch, and executive produced by Josh Collopy.

This year's winners and finalists include: Ethan Carlson, Alexander Sage Oyen, Matt Copley, Karl Amundson, Damian Barray, Ben Bennett, Natalie Brown, Stephen Coakley, Dominic Gray & Ceola Daly, Dmitry Koltunov, Shelby Olive, Chris Ruetten, Liam Searcy, RJ Christian, and Makinley Smith.

The Virtual Jam was born from the uncertainty of quarantine. "Write Out Loud is a community, which is why we're committed to connecting and showcasing the work of these talented songwriters, even if we are unable to be together physically," Kloepfer said.

The concert will benefit the Dramatists Guild Foundation's continued support of writers and COVID-19 emergency relief efforts.

Of the contest, Louderman says, "the success of MEAN GIRLS has given me a lens into the world of young artists. I wanted to find ways to use my platform to inspire & empower others."

In 2019, with the help of Rauhala, Kurt Deutsch (President of Ghostlight Records), and performers/video designers Matt Rodin and Nikhil Saboo, the team was able to merge their creative forces and amplify the work of the contest winners by inviting performers like Arielle Jacobs (Aladdin), Bonnie Milligan (Head Over Heels), Erika Henningsen (Mean Girls), and DeMarius Copes (Mean Girls) to record the winning singles by Kailey Marshall, Joriah Fleming, India Angel, Brandon Michael Lowden, and Mackenzie Szabo.

This is the first of what they hope to be many opportunities for writers and performers to connect and create. This virtual jam is just the start. Be on the lookout for more from #WriteOutLoud2020 including recordings and a live concert at Feinstein's/54 Below this winter!

