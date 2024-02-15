Win a Dinner With Steven and Maureen Van Zandt Through Charitybuzz, Benefiting BC/EFA

You can now bid on the chance to win a private dinner with Steven and Maureen Van Zandt through a Charitybuzz auction!

Steven Van Zandt is a musician, actor, singer and producer, best known for being a founding member of Bruce Springsteen's E Street Band and for his role as Silvio Dante in HBO’s The Sopranos. Van Zandt also wrote the limited Broadway engagement The Rascals: Once Upon a Dream. Joining the dinner is Van Zandt’s wife, actor Maureen Van Zandt, who is known for her roles on The Sopranos and Lilyhammer.

The Experience expires on Feb 28, 2025.

Lot Details:

Valid for 6 people.

Minor must be accompanied by an adult.

Approximate duration: 2 hours.

The meal cost is included.

Learn more about the experience HERE!