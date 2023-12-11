Broadway Demographics Report Reveals Increased Audience Diversity, Overall Attendance Trending Up

The study tracks the trends and changes of Broadway audiences over time and aids in predicting trends for the future.
The Broadway League has released its annual demographics report, The Demographics of the Broadway Audience 2022-2023, which provides a comprehensive analysis of the theatregoers who attended Broadway shows in New York City last season. The League resumed audience surveying with the 2022-2023 season, the first complete season since Broadway reopened following the COVID-19 pandemic shutdown. This report is the 23rd publication in a longitudinal study that tracks the trends and changes of Broadway audiences over time and aids in predicting trends for the future.
The analysis is based on extensive survey data gleaned from audience questionnaires distributed throughout the 2022-2023 Broadway season in New York City highlighting both audience demographics and their ticket purchasing habits. Each year brings fluctuations to the make-up of audiences due to a variety of reasons such as content, weather, the economy, and changing competition for leisure activities. Therefore, this longitudinal analysis demonstrates wider trends and changes of the audience over multiple seasons.
“While we are not yet back to pre-COVID attendance levels, audiences are returning,” said Charlotte St. Martin, President of The Broadway League. “The demographics report revealed the highest percentage of audience diversity to date as 29% of attendees identified as BIPOC (Black, Indigenous, or People of Color). This is likely from a combination of outreach efforts as well as more shows being written and/or starring people of color.”
The Demographics of the Broadway Audience is published by The Broadway League, the clearinghouse for information on the business, demographics, and economic impact of Broadway theatre throughout North America. The League compiles various statistics and publishes extensive reports on a number of topics. The reports are available for purchase online at Click Here.
